NEW YORK (Reuters) – Major indices tumbled For US stocks At the open on Monday, with the rise in bond yields and the potential for increased inflation, which raised concerns about stock values and negatively affected shares of technology-related companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.20 points, or 0.36 percent, to 31,381.12 points at the start of the Wall Street trading session, while the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 21.20 points, or 0.54 percent, to 3,885.55 points.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 160.30 points, or 1.16 percent, to 13,714.20 points.
.