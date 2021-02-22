NEW YORK (Reuters) – Major indices tumbled For US stocks At the open on Monday, with the rise in bond yields and the potential for increased inflation, which raised concerns about stock values ​​and negatively affected shares of technology-related companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.20 points, or 0.36 percent, to 31,381.12 points at the start of the Wall Street trading session, while the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 21.20 points, or 0.54 percent, to 3,885.55 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 160.30 points, or 1.16 percent, to 13,714.20 points.