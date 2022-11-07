(Reuters) – Wall Street closed higher on Monday as investors focused on Tuesday’s midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, while shares in Meta Platforms jumped on the release of a report of job cuts at the parent company of Facebook.

Republicans are favorites to win a majority in the House of Representatives in the elections, with the Senate classified as an open question by nonpartisan election analysts. Republicans can use a majority in either chamber to block Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 rose 0.99% to 3,807.74 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.85% to 10,564.35 points. The Dow Jones was up 1.32% to 32,831.88 points.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland)