D.he new US President Joe Biden has not even taken a seat in the Oval Office, he is already intoxicating the markets. “Sleepy Joe”, as the outgoing President Donald Trump always mocked him, has become “sweepy Joe”. The prospect of another American economic stimulus program, which is also coming quickly, is creating high spirits. Stockbrokers are betting on even more money that will drive away all pandemic worries and keep the economy going even if the virus requires even tougher restrictions. With all the party mood: Investors must be very careful. Because the stock market situation brings back someone who has been told dead. In addition, the Democrats are planning drastic changes for stockbrokers. WELT explains how investors get the most out of the situation.