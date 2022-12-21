By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, supported by positive quarterly results from Nike and FedEx, as well as the release of data that showed improving consumer confidence and lowering investor expectations. for inflation.

Nike shares rose sharply after the company posted better-than-market fiscal second-quarter results, driven by strong demand from US buyers. FedEx rose and shares of cruise operator Carnival jumped after posting a quarterly loss lower than analysts had forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to 33,376.48 points, the S&P 500 gained 1.49% to 3,878.44 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.54% to 10,709.37.

“We are seeing a broad rally. It was helped by upbeat corporate comments and an improvement in consumer confidence,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, referring to Nike and FedEx.

“At the macro level you have economic weakness, but at the micro level you have companies that are resilient and deliver positive earnings expectations,” said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Fears of a recession following the US central bank’s prolonged interest rate hikes weighed heavily on equities and those fears put the S&P on track for its biggest annual retreat since 2008 and ending December lower.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty and we are likely to see a lot of volatility at the beginning of the year as we may be in a mild recessionary environment,” said Kourkafas of Edward Jones. According to him, the market has already priced in a weaker economy.

“We still have some headwinds ahead, but maybe we don’t have to price a recession twice. So far, what we’ve seen this year has already priced in a mild recession.”