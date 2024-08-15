According to the criteria of
- Missouri: The decision will be made through a constitutional amendment that could overturn this state’s near-total ban on abortion rights, leaving it up to voters to determine whether it will be enshrined in the state Constitution.
- ArizonaThere is a proposal that would require the state to prohibit abortion until the fetus is viable, and this will be approved or not depending on what the voters decide in November.
- Colorado: Understanding that abortion is already legal at all stages of pregnancy in this state, a measure is proposed that includes requirements that Medicaid and private health insurers cover the procedure to enshrine abortion protections.
- Florida: Beyond the state’s legal ban, the Supreme Court has issued a ruling indicating that an abortion rights law can be placed on ballots, and for it to be approved it will need the approval of at least 60 percent of voters in November.
- Maryland: On this occasion, abortion is already legal up to viability, but a new vote will be held anyway so that citizens can determine whether or not to continue supporting this legislation.
- Snowfall: A measure proposing to legalize abortion for the first 24 weeks of pregnancy is included and is awaiting voter approval.
- South Dakota: Voters will have the power to decide whether or not to approve the initiative that seeks to veto any type of restriction on abortion during the first three months of pregnancy.
US states that may become supporters of abortion rights
According to Los Angeles TimesIn addition to those just mentioned, a series of questions are also taking place that seek to position the region closer to protecting the legalization of abortion in the following US states: California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont.
