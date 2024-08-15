The right to abortion in the united states has been a major dilemma in recent times, especially since the Supreme Court, in 2022, overturned a ruling that guaranteed the practice. States belonging to leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties showed different positions on the matter, but In the last few hours, the list of those who will decide by vote has grown..

According to the criteria of

As reported in Los Angeles Timeselection officials of Arizona and Missouri announced that they have collected signatures to be able to vote on abortion rights in the November elections, and in this way, already There are seven states that will carry out this measure in their territories..

Missouri : The decision will be made through a constitutional amendment that could overturn this state’s near-total ban on abortion rights, leaving it up to voters to determine whether it will be enshrined in the state Constitution.

: The decision will be made through a constitutional amendment that could overturn this state’s near-total ban on abortion rights, leaving it up to voters to determine whether it will be enshrined in the state Constitution. Arizona There is a proposal that would require the state to prohibit abortion until the fetus is viable, and this will be approved or not depending on what the voters decide in November.

There is a proposal that would require the state to prohibit abortion until the fetus is viable, and this will be approved or not depending on what the voters decide in November. Colorado : Understanding that abortion is already legal at all stages of pregnancy in this state, a measure is proposed that includes requirements that Medicaid and private health insurers cover the procedure to enshrine abortion protections.

: Understanding that abortion is already legal at all stages of pregnancy in this state, a measure is proposed that includes requirements that Medicaid and private health insurers cover the procedure to enshrine abortion protections. Florida : Beyond the state’s legal ban, the Supreme Court has issued a ruling indicating that an abortion rights law can be placed on ballots, and for it to be approved it will need the approval of at least 60 percent of voters in November.

: Beyond the state’s legal ban, the Supreme Court has issued a ruling indicating that an abortion rights law can be placed on ballots, and for it to be approved it will need the approval of at least 60 percent of voters in November. Maryland : On this occasion, abortion is already legal up to viability, but a new vote will be held anyway so that citizens can determine whether or not to continue supporting this legislation.

: On this occasion, abortion is already legal up to viability, but a new vote will be held anyway so that citizens can determine whether or not to continue supporting this legislation. Snowfall : A measure proposing to legalize abortion for the first 24 weeks of pregnancy is included and is awaiting voter approval.

: A measure proposing to legalize abortion for the first 24 weeks of pregnancy is included and is awaiting voter approval. South Dakota: Voters will have the power to decide whether or not to approve the initiative that seeks to veto any type of restriction on abortion during the first three months of pregnancy.

Voters in each of these states will have the final say on abortion Photo:iStock Share

US states that may become supporters of abortion rights

According to Los Angeles TimesIn addition to those just mentioned, a series of questions are also taking place that seek to position the region closer to protecting the legalization of abortion in the following US states: California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont.