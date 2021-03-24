This Wednesday, the governor of Virginia approved a law to abolish the death penalty, thus fulfilling his promise to ban capital punishment in a state that has the highest record of executions in the United States.

The state of Virginia, in the southeastern United States, became the first ex-confederate state to ditch the final punishment. The Governor of Virginia, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed the abolition bill that was previously passed by both state legislatures. During a ceremony at the Greensville Correctional Center, the official assured that the measure would help reform an imperfect justice system.

The last execution carried out in the southern state was in 2017. In total, 1,390 people died by capital punishment in Virginia from 1608 to 2019, according to the Espy File database. That makes Virginia the US state with the most death sentences in all of history.

With the new law, Virginia becomes the 23rd state – out of 50 – to abolish the death penalty in the United States. “This is an important step in ensuring that our criminal justice system is fair and equal to all,” Northam said.

Today, Virginia ended its 400-year history of carrying out executions, becoming the first state in the South to abolish the death penalty. Signing this law is the moral thing to do. pic.twitter.com/xJ116GVPOE – Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 24, 2021

Sarah Craft, director of the death penalty program for the group Equal Justice USA, applauded the move. “This is the final action in a crushing blow against the death penalty (…) It is part of the recognition of our country, with a wide and deep legacy of racial injustice,” he said.

According to the governor of Virginia, the death penalty is used disproportionately against African Americans, who accounted for 296 of the 377 prisoners executed by the state in the 20th century.

Four centuries of capital punishment in the United States

Captain George Kendall, charged with treason in 1608, was the first person to be executed in the United States, when Virginia was part of the British colony.

Since then, in Virginia they have been executed from pirates in the 18th century, to John Allen Muhammad, the so-called “Washington sniper.” The punishments were carried out in different ways: hanging by hanging, shot, in the electric chair or more recently with a lethal injection.

More than four centuries later, in 2017, the State ended the life of William Morva, who was his last executed.

With Reuters, EFE and local media