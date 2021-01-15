In the US state of New Jersey, smokers should preferentially receive the corona vaccine in the future because they belong to a risk group. The decision sparked discussions.

Trenton – Smoker prefers. What at first sounds like a bad joke turns out to be in the US state of New Jersey as a bitter reality. The government announced on Wednesday that in addition to citizens over 65 years of age, people between 16 and 64 will be at the Vaccinate to prefer who meet these specific health conditions. In addition to previous illnesses such as diabetes, chronic heart disease or cancer, that also applies Smoke in this category.

Corona in the USA: State wants to give preference to smokers for corona vaccinations

Like the US news portal NBC reported, received Smoker in New Jersey therefore, among other things, the long-awaited in front of teachers Vaccine against that Coronavirus. A decision that, as expected, caused a loud outcry among the population. Judith Persichilili, who as Health Commissioner in New Jersey is largely responsible for the new measures, justified the decision on Wednesday with the increased risk which Smoker at a Covid-19 disease have to fear.

However, critics of the measure argue that Smoke – as opposed to chronic diseases or cancer – is a decision that can be made. Because of this decision at the Corona vaccination To be preferred is therefore not fair. Especially when the teachers, who have daily contact with many children, are disadvantaged and pushed back in the ranking.

Prefer smokers for corona vaccination? What do you think?

Corona vaccination in the USA: Smokers preferred – Official authorities defend measures

The competent Authorities in New Jersey have therefore only adhered to the guidelines of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This leads Smoke officially as a criterion for a severe course of a Covid-19 disease favored. “Our goal is to save as many lives as possible and the vaccine for the High risk groups available, ”explains Donna Leusner, head of the Health department of New Jersey. However, she still advises every smoker to stop smoking. (fd)

List of rubric lists: © Kevin Hagen / AP / dpa