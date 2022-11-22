“We have asked Turkey not to conduct such operations, just as we have asked our Syrian partners not to launch attacks or escalate,” a State Department spokesperson said in emailed responses to questions.
“We continue to oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria or violates Iraq’s sovereignty through military actions not coordinated with the Iraqi government,” the spokesman added.
We also oppose the recent attacks in southern Turkey, which reportedly resulted in the death of several civilians.
#State #Department #oppose #military #action #destabilizes #situation #Syria
Leave a Reply