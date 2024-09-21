“Given the unpredictable nature of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent bombings throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial transportation options remain available,” the State Department said in an update to its travel advisory for Lebanon.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also called on Jordanian citizens not to travel to Lebanon, and asked those residing there to leave Lebanese territory “as soon as possible.”

The ministry stated in a post on its account on the “X” platform that “the official spokesman for the ministry, Ambassador Sufyan Al-Qudah, confirmed that this recommendation comes to preserve the safety of Jordanian citizens in Lebanon, especially in light of the Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, which threaten the security of the entire region.”

According to the publication, the judges renewed their “call to Jordanian citizens residing and present in Lebanon to take the utmost caution and care, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the competent Lebanese authorities, calling for the necessity of immediate registration on the website of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut.”

The Israeli army announced on Saturday evening that “dozens” of warplanes launched “extensive raids” against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

“In the last hour we are carrying out extensive raids in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah preparations to launch rockets towards Israeli territory,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in statements shortly after 8 p.m. (17:00 GMT).

“Dozens of warplanes are attacking terrorist targets and missile platforms,” ​​Hagari added.

Earlier on Saturday, the military confirmed it had hit thousands of rocket launchers and other Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

It is worth noting that the exchange of cross-border shelling between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has been ongoing since Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, which forced tens of thousands of residents on both sides to flee.