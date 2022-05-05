The department added in a statement that Blinken, who received a full vaccination against Covid-19 as well as a booster dose, had not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days, and therefore Biden is not considered a contact.

“The minister will self-isolate at home and work online. He looks forward to returning to the ministry and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible,” the statement said.

He added that Blinken’s tests were negative on Tuesday, but became positive early Wednesday.

Blinken attended the annual dinner for White House Correspondents in Washington over the weekend, a huge gathering attended by thousands, including prominent figures in politics and the media.

Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the department is working to notify those who have been in contact with Blinken over the past few days.

Blinken met his Swedish counterpart Anne Lind earlier on Wednesday, and with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday.

Ebrard said in a tweet on Twitter that he took a COVID-19 test after meeting Blinken.

The US State Department stated that the expected speech, which was scheduled to be delivered by Blinken tomorrow, Thursday, to review US policy towards China, will be postponed for a later time.

“We will find an alternative date as soon as possible,” Price said.