The official regional spokesman for the US State Department, Sam Warburg, confirmed that the Loss and Damage Fund negotiations will be completed during the first week of the COP 28 conference, the activities of which began in Expo City Dubai yesterday, indicating that the United States believes that the time has come, now. , for each country to make national contributions, as well as reaching agreements related to the Fund.

Sam Warburg said, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of COP28, that “the current version of the climate conference is the appropriate time to reach a conclusion regarding the Fund negotiations that began after its launch at the conclusion of the last session of the conference, which was held In the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Warburg added that the current session of the climate conference represents great importance in revealing the results of global action to confront climate change since the Paris Agreement (COP 21), and the approval of the parties to the terms of the agreement in 2016, which aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Global, limiting the global temperature increase in this century to 2 degrees Celsius, while seeking to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees.

Warburg praised the UAE’s participation in all initiatives related to combating climate change, pointing out that the United States is currently the largest single donor to assist developing countries in efforts to combat climate change.

Warburg reported that the United States’ participation in COP28 is witnessing great momentum in the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, US climate envoy John Kerry, and a number of US leaders.

Climate Loss and Damage Fund

The Climate Loss and Damage Fund was established in principle during the COP 27 climate conference, with the aim of providing financial assistance to poor countries, in order to help them confront the negative consequences resulting from climate change. The current negotiations include agreeing on the Fund’s headquarters, financing mechanisms, and countries eligible to benefit from the Fund. The Paris Agreement includes commitments from all countries to reduce their emissions and work together to adapt to the effects of climate change. The agreement provides a way for developed countries to assist developing countries in climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, while establishing a framework for transparent monitoring and reporting of countries’ climate goals.