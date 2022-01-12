The administration of US President Joe Biden expects that Moscow, as part of the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine, will provide explanations about the exercises in western Russia or will completely stop them, State Department spokesman Ned Price made such a statement, the video was published in Youtube-channel of the foreign policy department.

De-escalation atmosphere

According to the diplomat, de-escalation involves the return of Russian servicemen to the barracks. Washington intends to get an explanation from Moscow about the maneuvers near the borders of Ukraine or to stop them. The United States noted that heavy weapons should be returned to conventional storage sites.

In this case, de-escalation would imply the return of the Russian military to the barracks, an explanation of these maneuvers or their termination, the return of these heavy weapons to the places of their usual storage. Ned PriceUS State Department Representative

Price added that Russian-American negotiations should be conducted in an “atmosphere of de-escalation.” Price called for transparency “around any legitimate exercise on Russian soil.”

Exercises in the west of Russia

The Western Military District (ZVO) on Tuesday afternoon, January 11, announced the start of exercises at training ranges that border Ukraine. The military will train at facilities in the Voronezh, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. In addition, classes are held in the Smolensk region.

The Ministry of Defense announced the participation in the maneuvers of three thousand servicemen of the Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District. The units will work out marches under the influence of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a conventional enemy.

Three thousandmilitary of the Red Banner Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District take part in the exercises

Among the goals set by the military is the development of combat cooperation of various formations, the improvement of professional skills and the development of new tactics for performing fire missions.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that T-72B3 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles are participating in the maneuvers. In total, they involve up to 300 units of military equipment.

Russia’s response

On January 11, the Russian embassy responded to calls from Washington to “withdraw troops” from Ukraine and announced that the country would continue the exercises on its territory. The diplomats recalled that the deployment of troops inside the country is a sovereign affair of Russia.

Our decision is where and when to conduct military exercises on the national territory. We will continue to conduct them because it is in the interest of security. Russian Embassy in Washington

For several months Western countries have been declaring that the Russian army is allegedly preparing for an “invasion” of Ukraine. According to Washington, she will attack the neighboring state in the spring.

Russia has assured US partners that the Kremlin has no plans to attack Ukraine. This was discussed, among other things, at the talks on security guarantees and strategic stability in Geneva, which took place on January 10.

At the same time, the Kremlin is concerned about US activity in the Black Sea and the possibility of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine.