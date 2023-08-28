In a tragic incident that has left the country in shock, a deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida has reignited the debate on racial violence and extremism in the United States. On Saturday afternoon, three African-Americans were killed at a Dollar General by an individual identified as a white supremacist. The United States Department of Justice has opened a hate crime investigation.

The murder of three African-Americans in Jacksonville has been billed as the latest act of fatal violence fueled by racist hate. The Joe Biden Administration had previously warned that white supremacists pose one of the most significant “persistent and deadly” threats to national security.

“No one in this country should live in fear of hate-fueled violence and no family should have to grieve the loss of a loved one to bigotry,” United States Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. AP – John Raoux

The ongoing investigation has focused on determining whether this act can be considered both a hate crime and an act of violent extremism. Authorities have been carefully analyzing the circumstances that led the shooter, a 21-year-old white youth, to perpetrate this act of racial violence. According to FBI reports, the individual had a history of hatred towards African-American people and his attack was motivated by his racist ideology.

President Joe Biden, in a statement, condemned the shooting. “We have to say loud and clear that there is no place for white supremacism in America. We must refuse to live in a country where families go to the store or school in fear of being killed because of the color of their skin. “Biden said. And he added “silence is complicity and we must not remain silent.”

Residents talk with Jacksonville police officers near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. AP – John Raoux

But This incident is not isolated in the history of the United States.. The nation has witnessed a long series of acts of extreme violence motivated by racial hatred. From shootings in public places to attacks against minority communities, this phenomenon has persisted over the years.

Many of the perpetrators have found their radicalization onlinea worrying phenomenon that security agencies such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have been closely monitoring.

The debate on access to weapons is reopened

The authorities revealed that the aggressor had legally acquired the weapons with which he perpetrated the attack. Although he had no criminal record, his past was marked by a brief incident in 2017 involving his detention under the Baker Actintended for the evaluation of mental health in crisis situations.

Saturday’s attack occurred at a Dollar General store in the city of Jacksonville, an area mainly inhabited by African-Americans. Ryan Palmeter, a 21-year-old, armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock pistol, fatally shot Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was in her car outside the store; AJ. Laguerre, 19, a store clerk, who tried to flee and was shot, and Jerrald Gallion, 29, a customer entering the store.

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. AP – John Raoux

The incident has gained even more relevance when it was revealed that Palmeter had in his possession weapons emblazoned with swastikas and left racist writings in his room before committing the attack. The police found a suicide note and a manifesto in which he expressed his hatred of black people.

The authorities have expressed their condemnation of this act of hate and violence. Florida State Representative Angie Nixon firmly stated: “We must be clear, this was not simply racially motivated, this was racist violence perpetuated by rhetoric and policies designed to attack Black people, period.”

The Jacksonville community stood in solidarity with the families of the victims and expressed their grief during religious services at a church located near the site of the shooting. Religious leaders also reaffirmed the importance of addressing racism and discrimination in society to prevent future hate acts.

Members of St. Paul AME Church pray with four Edward Waters University students, center, who attended a prayer service for the victims of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. AP – John Raoux

The tragedy occurred on a significant day for the country and for that city, because it marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washingtonwhich has commemorated the fight for racial equality, led by Martin Luther King Jr. Also, the commemoration of a mass shooting that occurred in 2018 in downtown Jacksonville in a video game tournament is added.

Civil rights advocate Denorver Garrett carries a cross as he attends the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC, USA. © Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images via AFP

A reality in the United States: the frequency of mass shootings

So far in 2023, there have been at least 470 mass shootings in the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The adopted definition includes events in which four or more people are injured or killed, excluding the aggressor. This means that there are practically two mass shootings every day.

American gun violence data in 2023, as of August 24th: –12,381 deaths

–24,610 injuries

–465 mass shootings

-29 mass murders

–197 children killed | 459 children injured

–968 teenagers killed | 2,707 teenagers injured

–769 defensive use incidents

–1,061 unintentional shootings — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) August 24, 2023



The shooting adds to a series of attacks in which African-Americans have been targets of violence. Other similar cases include the shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last year, and the attack on a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2005.

Saturday’s attack was one of several reported shootings across the United States in a span of two days, including one near a parade in Massachusetts and another at a high school football game in Oklahoma, evidence of a daily presence. of gun violence in American life.

With AP, Reuters, EFE and local media