The US State Department confirmed its intention to negotiate with Russia on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3). This was announced on November 8 by the representative of the department, Ned Price.

He explained that now there is an agreement between the countries to hold talks in the near future. According to the representative of the American foreign policy department, the conversation will be primarily about the possibility of resuming the previously interrupted inspections under START-3.

“We have agreed that the commission will meet in the near future in accordance with START. The work of the commission is confidential, but we look forward to a constructive meeting,” Price said.

Earlier in the day, the US embassy in Russia told Izvestia that the United States of America remained committed to complying with all the terms of the nonproliferation treaty.

Also, the embassy considered that the restrictive measures imposed by the United States on Russia are “fully compatible” and do not make it difficult for Russia to check in the United States.

In addition, according to Izvestia, a meeting of delegations of the two countries on START-3 issues may take place in the near future. Now the parties are at the stage of agreeing on the composition of the advisory commission.

In March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, checks were suspended. At the same time, the contract expired on February 4, 2021. Nevertheless, in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden nevertheless agreed to extend it without additional conditions for another five years, until February 5, 2026.

However, the situation was exacerbated by the beginning of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. In August, Moscow temporarily withdrew its facilities from US inspections. The country’s Foreign Ministry explained this by the fact that Washington de facto deprived Russia of the right to conduct inspections of military nuclear facilities in America. The airspace of the United States and allied states was closed to Russian aircraft. Also, specialists from the Russian Federation had problems obtaining visas.

The last time representatives of the Russian Federation and the United States met in person to discuss strategic security was in January 2022.