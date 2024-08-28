Ambassador Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, expressed his support for the position of the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on the proposed constitutional reforms in the country.

Through his X account, Nichols stated: “Salazar and I share a deep respect for Mexico’s sovereignty. The United States and Mexico must work together as partners and equals to promote security and prosperity in North America.”

However, he added: “As partners and friends, we share our concerns about the proposed constitutional reforms.” This statement comes in the context of a diplomatic note sent by the U.S. Embassy to the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 23, 2024, in response to concerns expressed by the Mexican Government about Ambassador Salazar’s comments regarding the proposed judicial reform.

In the note, the U.S. Embassy reaffirmed its “utmost respect for Mexico’s sovereignty,” while stressing the importance of identifying “developments that would unnecessarily limit our ability to achieve these goals together,” referring to North American economic integration and shared security challenges.

The letter also notes that the United States “supports the concept of judicial reform in Mexico,” but expresses concern about the proposed popular election of judges, indicating that this measure might not adequately address judicial corruption or strengthen the judiciary. The U.S. Embassy emphasized its desire to “continue its close collaboration with Mexico to achieve our shared goals as equal partners and in the spirit of friendship that reflects our longstanding ties.” For his part, Ambassador Salazar had previously stated: “We always work with the utmost respect for Mexico’s sovereignty, as expressed in the diplomatic note we sent on August 23.”