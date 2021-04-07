US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US delegation held talks with its European, Russian and Chinese partners in Vienna. The event was held constructively, in a businesslike manner, and as a result, the participating countries agreed on the issues regarding the nuclear deal between Iran and Washington, to which the American side declared its readiness to lift sanctions incompatible with the nuclear deal.

The Vienna talks, as noted by the representative of the American department, stimulate the achievement of a clear understanding of Iran’s positions on the nuclear issue.

“We continue to believe that the meeting (in Vienna) was constructive, the negotiations have so far proceeded in a businesslike manner, and they are performing exactly the role that, in our opinion, they should play. They allow us to gain a better understanding of how Iran sees the situation. And we hope that Iran will leave these negotiations with a better understanding of what steps we are ready to take, “- quoted by Ned Price”RIA News“.

The US delegation held consultations with Russian, Chinese and European partners.

As a result of the negotiations, two expert groups were formed, which began to search for a solution to the problem of relations between Iran and Washington, namely, steps to restore the nuclear deal. Ned Price described the sanctions issue as open for discussion and expressed readiness to take steps to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan.

Earlier on April 7, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran is ready to conduct negotiations in the 4 + 1 format, that is, as part of Russia, Germany, France and China, provided that the United States shows honesty in its intentions.

On the part of Iran, the president noted, one can observe a full readiness to restore the nuclear deal and return its former obligations in exchange for lifting the sanctions.