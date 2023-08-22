Pentagon: US State Department approves $12 billion sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters to Poland

The US State Department has approved a possible $12 billion sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and other systems to Poland. This is reported TASS with reference to the Pentagon Agency for Security Cooperation.

According to a statement from the agency, Warsaw has requested from Washington the sale of 96 attack helicopters of this type, related equipment and weapons, as well as technical support.

The US administration has already notified Congress of this decision. The legislature has 30 days to consider a potential deal and possibly block it.