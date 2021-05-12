In the US state of Florida, a state of emergency (State of emergency) was declared after a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline pipeline. Reported by NBC Miami.

Florida Governor Ron de Santis signed the relevant document due to possible fuel problems. The state of emergency was introduced for 30 days and can be extended.

Earlier, White House spokesman Jen Psaki linked Russia to a hacker attack on the operator of the Colonial Pipeline. According to her, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) established that the cyberattack originated from Russian territory. A spokeswoman for the US President noted that Moscow must “act responsibly” in connection with this incident.

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, announced that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN claimed that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyberattack. The channel stressed that due to the cyberattack, the operation of the pipeline, which provides fuel for 45 percent of the population of the US East Coast, was suspended.