The US Department of Defense says that Ukrainian forces are learning to use advanced defense systems and to handle heavy weapons, such as long-range weapons and armored vehicles. The US Department of Defense said it is training Ukrainian soldiers in Germany and teaching them them to handle advanced defense systems.

“Today I can announce that the United States has begun training key systems with the Ukrainian military at US military installations in Germany,” Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told a news conference on Friday. /04).

According to Kirby, the training program takes place in coordination with the German government. “We are grateful for Germany’s continued support,” the spokesperson said.

About 50 Ukrainians were trained to use a howitzer, a long-range weapon. Soldiers will also learn to use radar systems and armored vehicles.

Kirby also said that most of the training is under the responsibility of the Florida National Guard, which had already trained Ukrainian forces before Russia’s February 24 invasion of the country.

“The recent meeting of these Florida National Guard members with their Ukrainian counterparts, we were told, was emotional, given the strong bonds that were formed while living and working together before they temporarily parted ways in February,” the US spokesperson added. .

According to him, the trained Ukrainian soldiers “will basically be trainers themselves, as they will go back to Ukraine and train their comrades and staff”.

Western support for Ukraine

Kirby also said that training for Ukrainian forces is taking place in other parts of Europe as well, but did not disclose locations.

US President Joe Biden had said in late March that US troops were training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland, but that claim was later denied by military officials.

Russia has warned Western countries against arming Ukrainian forces. In March, Moscow attacked a NATO training center near the Polish border, in a direct message to the West.

Countries like Germany have supported Kiev amid the war waged by Russia. This week, the German parliament approved sending heavy weapons, such as anti-aircraft systems and armored vehicles, and complex defense systems to Ukraine. Berlin is also expected to send more troops to increase NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe.

ek (DPA, Reuters)

