US actor Treat Williams is dead. He died after a motorcycle accident in Vermont. Williams starred in “Once Upon A Time America” ​​and “Hair,” among others.

Los Angeles – The well-known American actor Treat Williams died as a result of a motorcycle accident in the US state of Vermont. According to the police, a car probably collided with the actor’s machine when turning. The accident happened on Monday. Williams was subsequently airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead. The actor was 71 years old.

US actor Treat Williams has died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. © Evan Agostini/dpa

His death was told by his longtime manager, Barry McPherson, to American magazine People confirms “He was killed this afternoon. He was about to turn left or right and was cut down by a car,” McPherson said. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

Actor Treat Williams dies in a motorcycle accident – known since the late 70s

During his lifetime, Willams took part in numerous film and television productions, after his breakthrough as an actor came in 1979 with his role in the musical adaptation “Hair”. He was even nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Newcomer for his role as George Berger. “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson said.

Later he was seen in Steven Spielberg’s comedy “1941 – Where Please Go to Hollywood” on the year 1979. Other well-known roles include the 1984 gangster drama Once Upon a Time America, in which he starred alongside Robert De Niro.

Treat Williams worked successfully as an actor until the end

From 2002 to 2006 in the series “Everwood” a widowed doctor who moves with his children from New York to a small town in Colorado. Williams later found success in the action comedy Miss Undercover and the 2010 drama 127 Hours, which also stars James Franco and Clémence Poésy. “He was really proud of his performance this year.”

“He was so happy with the work I got him. He’s had a balanced career,” McPherson said. Williams was last seen in the miniseries We Owe This City in 2022. Privately, Willisams had been married to actress Pam Van Sant since 1988 and had two children.

“Toni Erdmann” actor Peter Simonischek died recently at the age of 76. (kiba/dpa)