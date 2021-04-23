The interception of a US Air Force (Air Force) reconnaissance aircraft by a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet over the Pacific Ocean was captured on video. The video publishes TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Cockpit footage shows the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft.

It is reported that Russian radars detected an air target approaching Russia over the Pacific Ocean, after which a MiG-31 fighter was raised into the air. He escorted the American plane over the Pacific Ocean, and when the foreign plane turned from the Russian border, he returned to the home airfield.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepted US and Norwegian patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea. It was noted that foreign aircraft did not cross the state borders of Russia, and the accompanying flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in accordance with international law.