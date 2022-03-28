If in basketball progress is being made at the level of players and coaches, football is anchored in the past: only two out of 32 coaches are African Americans.
American professional sport has a problem of systemic racism, which goes far beyond the faults that can be attributed to the retrograde beliefs of some antiquated executive or some parched owner who remains perched in defense of the status quo. Reality is built on numbers, and is then realized in a non-proportional regime, which makes life hell for someone, and an endless collection of “second chances” for someone else.
#sports #racism #numbers #NBA #virtuous #Nfl
