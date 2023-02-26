US sports compact Ullmark becomes the 13th goaltender to score an NHL goal
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies dominate against Denver Nuggets
The Memphis Grizzlies clearly won the duel between the currently best two teams in the Western Conference in the NBA. On Saturday (local time) the Grizzlies defeated the Denver Nuggets at home in the top game of the North American basketball league with 112:94 (66:42).
In the first half, the Grizzlies gained a lead of 29 points at times and dominated the second quarter with 38:22. Ja Morant led the hosts with 23 points. With 94 points, the Nuggets posted a season low, but they still have six wins more than the Grizzlies in first place in the West.
In the top game of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 110-107. Jayson Tatum became the match winner for the currently best team in the NBA, two seconds before the end Tatum hit the three to win. The Celtics winger had 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Joel Embiid played well with the Sixers with 41 points.
The Orlando Magic around the German internationals Franz and Moritz Wagner lost their first game after the All-Star break. With 108:121 (52:51) the team from Florida lost at home against the Indiana Pacers. “After we missed a few shots and didn’t get what we wanted, it affected our defense as well. We can’t let that happen,” said Franz Wagner in the second half, in which the Magic fell behind decisively. The winger led his team with 21 points, his brother Moritz had eight points. Daniel Theis was not used by the Pacers.
The German center Isaiah Hartenstein drove the New York Knicks to a fifth win in a row. At 128:106 (73:52) the Knicks had no problems with the New Orleans Pelicans, after the first quarter New York was already leading by 16 points. Hartenstein had four points and ten rebounds.
Ice hockey: goalkeeper Ullmark scores goal for Boston Bruins – Stützle wins
Linus Ullmark created an extraordinary moment in the NHL. The Boston Bruins goaltender scored a goal in the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (local time) – becoming the 13th goaltender in the history of the North American Ice Hockey League. The Finn Pekka Rinne last succeeded in doing this in January 2020.
By the end of the third period, the Bruins were leading 2-1, the Canucks knocked out their goaltender and put a sixth skater on the ice. When Ullmark received the puck on his own goal, he shot the puck across the field and hit the empty goal with 48 seconds left to make it 3-1 (2-0, 0-0, 1-1).
“Three opponents jumped at me, I didn’t even realize where the puck was at first,” said Ullmark about his goal. “The goalkeepers who have scored in this league are all great. I need to digest it all first.” The Bruins have won their last six games and remain by far the best team in the NHL with 95 points.
Tim Stützle scored a 5:2 (1:0, 1:2, 3:0) away win against the Montreal Canadiens with the Ottawa Senators. The decision came in the final period, in which the Senators scored three goals in just over seven minutes. Stützle remained without a goal for the third time in a row.
Despite two assists, Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks lost 3-4 (2-2, 0-0, 1-1) to the Chicago Blackhawks after a penalty shoot-out. Sturm had hung up in the first third to equalize. Moritz Seider also went off the ice as a loser on Saturday, with the Detroit Red Wings it was a 0:3 (0:1, 0:1, 0:1) home defeat for the defender against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Of this German trio, however, Seider has the best chance of reaching the playoffs with the Red Wings. With 64 points, Detroit is just one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently hold one of the two Eastern Conference wildcard spots.
#sports #Ullmark #13th #goalkeeper #score #NHL #goal
Leave a Reply