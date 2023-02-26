The Orlando Magic around the German internationals Franz and Moritz Wagner lost their first game after the All-Star break. With 108:121 (52:51) the team from Florida lost at home against the Indiana Pacers. “After we missed a few shots and didn’t get what we wanted, it affected our defense as well. We can’t let that happen,” said Franz Wagner in the second half, in which the Magic fell behind decisively. The winger led his team with 21 points, his brother Moritz had eight points. Daniel Theis was not used by the Pacers.