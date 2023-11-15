Three NBA professionals were thrown off the court before the first basket
NBA stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors flew off the court before the first basket. Jaden McDaniels from the Minnesota Timberwolves also had to go to the dressing room on Tuesday evening (local time) when the score was 0-0. His tugging on Thompson’s jersey started the scuffle between the two teams after just 103 seconds. Green had the Frenchman Rudy Gobert in a headlock at times. According to the video images, the referees decided on penalties for McDaniels, Thompson and Green. The other professionals continued playing. The game in San Francisco was part of the new NBA tournament.
Magic lose first tournament game in NBA – Pacers beat 76ers
The Orlando Magic around the world champion brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner lost their first game in the new NBA tournament. The team from Florida conceded 104:124 against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening (local time). The Magic overcame a double-digit deficit and were ahead almost throughout the third quarter before completely losing control in the final period and ending up trailing by 24 points.
“They scored 27 points after we lost the ball. That was it,” said Franz Wagner, who was his team’s best scorer with 21 points. “The game was a little closer than the result looks.” Moritz Wagner had 11 points.
In the tournament, which is being played for the first time, the six group winners advance to the knockout round. The two best second-place teams also make it to the next round. The games are also part of the main round of the NBA season.
The Dallas Mavericks also lost, but have a balanced record after winning their first tournament game. The score against the New Orleans Pelicans was 110:131. The Pelicans only allowed Luka Doncic 16 points, Kyrie Irving had 17 points for the Mavericks. Maxi Kleber was missing due to his toe injury.
In the top game of the day, the Indiana Pacers won 132:126 against the Philadelphia 76ers and ended the hosts’ eight-game winning streak. Joel Embiid scored 39 points for Philadelphia, but couldn’t prevent the defeat. World champion Daniel Theis was missing for personal reasons.
NHL: Peterka with assist in Sabers loss
National ice hockey striker John-Jason Peterka suffered a heavy defeat with the Buffalo Sabers in the NHL, but at least contributed an assist. The vice world champion lost with the Sabers against the Boston Bruins 2:5, and by the middle of the second period it was 0:5.
In the final section, Peterka provided the assist to make it 2:5, and after 16 games this season he has already collected eleven scorer points (six goals, five assists). In the entire preseason he had 32 points. For the Sabers it was the ninth defeat in the 16th game of the season.
Meanwhile, Nico Sturm suffered the next defeat with his San Jose Sharks. It was 3:5 against the Florida Panthers, the 14th defeat in the 16th game. Sturm remained without a scorer point.
