NBA stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors flew off the court before the first basket. Jaden McDaniels from the Minnesota Timberwolves also had to go to the dressing room on Tuesday evening (local time) when the score was 0-0. His tugging on Thompson’s jersey started the scuffle between the two teams after just 103 seconds. Green had the Frenchman Rudy Gobert in a headlock at times. According to the video images, the referees decided on penalties for McDaniels, Thompson and Green. The other professionals continued playing. The game in San Francisco was part of the new NBA tournament.