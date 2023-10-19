National ice hockey player Tim Stützle increased his points account in the NHL and led the Ottawa Senators to their third win of the season in the fourth game. In the duel between the capital city teams, the Senators won 6-1 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday evening (local time). Stützle prepared the 2:0, 5:1 and 6:1 and now has six scorer points in four games. The 21-year-old from Viersen is one of the most important professionals on the Senators team, who want to do significantly better in his third year in the NHL and qualify for the playoffs. “He worked so hard to get back. He’s playing even better than in previous years. That was really impressive,” said Stützle about his teammate Josh Norris, who scored twice in his first game of the season.