Ice hockey: Stützle and Seider extend NHL winning streaks with their teams
National ice hockey player Tim Stützle increased his points account in the NHL and led the Ottawa Senators to their third win of the season in the fourth game. In the duel between the capital city teams, the Senators won 6-1 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday evening (local time). Stützle prepared the 2:0, 5:1 and 6:1 and now has six scorer points in four games. The 21-year-old from Viersen is one of the most important professionals on the Senators team, who want to do significantly better in his third year in the NHL and qualify for the playoffs. “He worked so hard to get back. He’s playing even better than in previous years. That was really impressive,” said Stützle about his teammate Josh Norris, who scored twice in his first game of the season.
Things also continue to go well for the Detroit Red Wings and Moritz Seider. The 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins was also the third win in the fourth game. Dylan Larkin impressed with three assists. “It’s only three wins, it’s still early in the season,” he said. “It’s not perfect yet, but we’re off to a good start and it’s pretty exciting especially in Detroit.”
Basketball: Las Vegas Aces manage to defend their WNBA title against Sabally’s team
The Las Vegas Aces defended the WNBA title and prevented the first championship for a basketball player from Germany. In the fourth game against the New York Liberty, the favored team achieved the necessary fourth victory with a score of 70:69. Nyara Sabally, Satou Sabally’s younger sister, finally had to admit defeat with the Liberty. In her first WNBA season, she only made short appearances in the finals and was not allowed on the floor at all on Wednesday evening (local time).
A’ja Wilson had an outstanding game for the Aces with 24 points and 16 rebounds and played a major role in the second championship in her team’s history. No team in the best women’s basketball league in the world has managed to defend its title since 2002.
#sports #Stützle #Seider #extend #NHL #winning #streaks #teams