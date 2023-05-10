Hockey: Grubauer concedes five goals – Kraken lose to Seattle in the NHL playoffs
National goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer suffered a clear defeat with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL play-offs. In the 3: 6 against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening (local time), the Rosenheim player conceded five goals in the first two periods and had to go on the bench for his colleague Martin Jones in the final period. The final goal came from Dallas on an empty goal as the Kraken went all out and brought in an extra fielder. In the semi-finals of the Western Conference, the score is 2-2 after four games, and a team needs four wins to advance. Game five is Friday night in Dallas.
At the time of his substitution, Grubauer, who had previously excelled in the play-offs, had let 17 of the 22 shots on goal go. The referees looked at the third goal for a long time, but decided that Grubauer was not hindered before the shot and that the goal was scored legally.
In the previous game, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
Basketball: Philadelphia and Denver before entering the semifinals
Led by MVP Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers won two match points to advance to the semifinals in the playoffs of the North American professional basketball league NBA. The most valuable player of the past main round contributed 33 points and seven rebounds to the 115:103 away win at record champions Boston Celtics, in the best-of-seven series it is now 3:2 for the 76ers. Game six takes place in Philadelphia on Friday night.
The Denver Nuggets around superstar Nikola Jokic are about to enter the conference finals. In the 118-102 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Serb set up a splendid triple-double (29 points, 13 rebounds, twelve assists), and Denver also took a 3-2 lead. The congenial Suns duo Kevin Durant (26 points) and Devin Booker (28) struggled in vain against the defeat.
In game four on Sunday (local time), Jokic caused a stir with a jab at Suns owner Mat Ishbia, but was subsequently only fined and not suspended. Game six returns to Phoenix on Friday night.
Basketball: Nuggets dominate game five vs. Suns – 118-102 for a 3-2 lead
The Denver Nuggets recorded a resounding 118-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs and are just one more win away from making the Western Conference Finals. In the best-of-seven series, the Nuggets are now 3-2 ahead after wins. The Suns around the stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker only led briefly once in the one-sided game and otherwise ran after an ever-growing deficit in the second half. The best pitcher of the game was Nikola Jokic with 29 points for the Nuggets. He also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
“We were aggressive at both ends of the field,” said Jokic. “We now know all the signals. It’s all about who wants it more now.”
With the Suns, Booker had 28 points and Durant had 26, but without Chris Paul, who was still injured, the Phoenix side had no means against the hosts this time. After the scuffle between Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the previous game, for which Jokic was fined $25,000, shoving between the teams continued. Kevin Durant pushed Jokic away and conceded a technical foul. Nuggets pro Bruce Brown also got a technical foul because he was the cause of the situation. With 25 points, he also played a major role in his team’s success.
Basketball: 76ers win game five against Celtics 115-103
With a dominant performance in Boston, the Philadelphia 76ers have developed an excellent starting position in the NBA playoffs. The team around the most valuable basketball player of the main round, Joel Embiid, won 115:103 against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening and is leading 3:2 in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference after wins. The 76ers still need one more win to get into the final in the East, the next game will be played in Philadelphia on Friday night.
Embiid had 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, but was almost overshadowed by teammate Tyrese Maxey’s unexpectedly good haul: Maxey had 30 points and hit 6 three-pointers. Jayson Tatum was successful for the Celtics with 36 points, but he was just as unable to prevent the 21-point deficit as the defeat.
