National goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer suffered a clear defeat with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL play-offs. In the 3: 6 against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening (local time), the Rosenheim player conceded five goals in the first two periods and had to go on the bench for his colleague Martin Jones in the final period. The final goal came from Dallas on an empty goal as the Kraken went all out and brought in an extra fielder. In the semi-finals of the Western Conference, the score is 2-2 after four games, and a team needs four wins to advance. Game five is Friday night in Dallas.