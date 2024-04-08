National ice hockey player Moritz Seider celebrated an important victory with his Detroit Red Wings in the race for the NHL play-offs. The Red Wings, who have not reached the play-offs since the 2015/16 season, defeated John-Jason Peterka's Buffalo Sabers 3-1 and are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference table.
Seider and Peterka remained without a scorer point. Detroit was already 3-0 up after eight minutes; Lucas Raymond (1st), superstar Patrick Kane (5th) and Dylan Larkin (8th) had already scored by this point. Buffalo shortened the score through Tage Thompson (14th), but otherwise found no gaps.
Seider and the Red Wings received help from the Ottawa Senators in the fight for playoff participation. The team with national player Tim Stützle won 3-2 after extra time against the Washington Capitals. The “Caps” remain one point behind Detroit in the table.
The Senators, like Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks, who lost 2:5 to the Arizona Coyotes, no longer have a chance of making the play-offs. The same applies to the Chicago Blackhawks with Lukas Reichel, who lost 0-4 to the Minnesota Wild.
Basketball: Franz Wagner injured in Magic win
World champion Franz Wagner injured his ankle a week before the end of the main round in the NBA and missed the final minutes of the Orlando Magic's win against the Chicago Bulls. Wagner had to leave the basketball court on Sunday (local time) in the third quarter – it was initially unclear whether the Berliner would be available for the Magic on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. At 113:98 he scored 16 points in 20 minutes, his older brother Moritz Wagner recorded eight points in 15 minutes.
After four wins from the last five games, the Magic are tied for third place in the East with the New York Knicks and could even make it into the playoffs as second in the table behind the Boston Celtics, but could also fall back to eighth place in the competitive Eastern Conference. In addition to the Rockets, there are also against the Philadelphia 76ers and twice against the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost their home game against the Knicks 109:122 and have now lost four times in a row. The German Isaiah Hartenstein impressed again for the Knicks with a double double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. The outstanding man of the team from New York was Jalen Brunson with 43 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.
Dennis Schröder and the Brooklyn Nets suffered a bitter 77:107 defeat against the Sacramento Kings. The Nets already had no chance of making the play-offs. Schröder had a weak throwing evening and only hit one of twelve attempts in the game.
The Houston Rockets also no longer have a chance of making the play-offs. In overtime, the team lost to Maxi Kleber's Dallas Mavericks 136:147. The Mavericks, led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, only forced the additional five minutes with a so-called buzzer beater when the clock was running out. With their third win in a row, they secured fifth place in the table and are two wins ahead of the Phoenix Suns. Irving had 48 points, Doncic 37 points. Kleber scored nine points.
In fourth place are the Los Angeles Clippers, who can also only theoretically be caught. Without Daniel Theis, who injured his thumb, the Clippers temporarily made up a 26-point deficit and won 120:118 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Basketball: Caitlin Clark ends college career with final defeat
Mega talent Caitlin Clark lost the last basketball game of her college career and missed the championship with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final against the South Carolina Gamecocks. In Cleveland her team lost 75:87 on Sunday. The 22-year-old, who has already earned several million US dollars thanks to advertising deals and is also praised by stars from the NBA for her skills, is switching to professional sports next season – and will most likely end up with the Indiana Fever from the WNBA .
“It's difficult to win something like that. Few people know this better than me. Being so close twice hurts,” said Clark after another strong game with 30 points. She had already lost the final with Iowa last year.
Against South Carolina she scored 18 points in the first quarter alone, something that had never happened before in a final game for the US championship, according to US media. Clark also holds almost all relevant college records. Nobody has scored more points (3951) at this level – but she failed to win the title. It would have been Iowa's first championship.
“I would like to personally thank Caitlin Clark for improving our sport,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said at the awards ceremony. “She has shouldered a lot of weight for our sport. It will also improve the league (the WNBA). Caitlin Clark, if you're out there: You're one of the best in our sport. We appreciate you.”
Clark had generated so much attention with her achievements in the past few weeks that even NBA professionals preferred to watch the college games with Iowa's number 22 on their tablets after their own games rather than take a quick shower.
With the victory, South Carolina became only the tenth team without a single loss in the season to win the title. It is the third US championship for the women's team from the university of the same name. Only four other colleges have previously achieved this.
#sports #Seider #playoffs #Detroit #NHL
Leave a Reply