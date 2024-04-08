After four wins from the last five games, the Magic are tied for third place in the East with the New York Knicks and could even make it into the playoffs as second in the table behind the Boston Celtics, but could also fall back to eighth place in the competitive Eastern Conference. In addition to the Rockets, there are also against the Philadelphia 76ers and twice against the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost their home game against the Knicks 109:122 and have now lost four times in a row. The German Isaiah Hartenstein impressed again for the Knicks with a double double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. The outstanding man of the team from New York was Jalen Brunson with 43 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.