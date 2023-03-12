US sports compact Seider and Detroit retaliate with a trembling victory
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
NHL: Seider and Detroit retaliate with a shaky victory
The German ice hockey youngster Moritz Seider contributed to the surprise success of his Detroit Red Wings in the NHL with a strong performance. A day after losing 3-2 to title contenders the Boston Bruins, Seider and Detroit retaliated with a 5-3 win. After a strong solo run with a man down, the 21-year-old defender made it 2-0 and also recorded an assist.
The underdog dominated the best team in the league, which is the first to qualify for the play-offs, for two thirds and at times led 4-0. Boston fought to within one goal, but the Red Wings hit the empty goal again shortly before the end and clinched the win.
Prior to that, Detroit had only one win in eight games in the North American professional league, leaving playoff spots a long way off. The Seider team is 13th in the Eastern Conference.
NFL: Rams trade star player Ramsey to Dolphins
A good year after their joint Super Bowl triumph, the Los Angeles Rams are parting ways with star player Jalen Ramsey from the professional football league NFL. According to media reports, the cornerback will be handed over to the Miami Dolphins by the club, in return for which the Rams will receive tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick in this year’s draft.
Ramsey (28), a six-time por bowler, went to LA from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. His contract ran for three more years. Recently, the Rams had already separated from another star player, linebacker Bobby Wagner (32) had to go and is looking for a club.
