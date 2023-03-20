Schröder’s one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires at the end of the season. The main round ends in mid-April. “Of course I want to play until June, that’s the goal for everyone. Hopefully when the playoffs start we’ll be there. Then I’ll focus on the summer, I’ll take a little vacation with the family and then it’s already the World Cup,” said the 29-year-old after the Lakers’ 111:105 against the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening (local time). “My agent is doing his job very well, is already starting to talk to people. I’m not worried about that. The better we play, the better the situation I think. So focus on here first.”