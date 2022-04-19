US sports compact



Superior Glue Leads the Mavericks to Playoff Victory



Hits from all positions: Maxi Kleber.

Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Kleber leads the Mavs to equalize

Threesome specialist Maxi Kleber has secured the Dallas Mavericks equalization in the first play-off round of the North American professional basketball league NBA. After the 93:99 defeat against the Utah Jazz, the Texans also won game two in their own hall 110:104 and set the series “best of seven” to 1:1. The Mavs also had to do without their Slovenian top star Luka Doncic, who had an injured calf, on Tuesday night.



In addition to Jalen Brunson (41 points), national player Maxi Kleber also jumped into the breach. The Würzburger converted eight of his eleven three-point attempts, two in a row in crunch time. First, the 30-year-old scored for a 99:98 lead, then he immediately increased it to 102:98. Overall, he came up with an outstanding 25 points.

Dallas thus maintained its chance for a second championship title after 2011, when the Mavs were led to the ring by Dirk Nowitzki. Game three of the series takes place in Utah on Thursday. “We know what to expect there,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, “they play extremely well at home.”







The Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers are already one step further than Dallas, both leading 2-0 after their second home win. The Warriors gave the Toronto Raptors, who continued to do without national player Isaac Bonga, no chance at 112:97, just as the 76ers gave the Denver Nuggets at 126:106.

Basketball: Smart is “Defender of the Year”

Marcus Smart from record champion Boston Celtics was voted the best defender of the year in the North American basketball professional league NBA, the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996. The 28-year-old received 257 votes in a global poll of media representatives, putting him ahead of Mikal Bridges from the Phoenix Suns (202) and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz (136). Frenchman Gobert received the award in 2018, 2019 and 2021.



Basketball: Bad news for Sabally sisters

The season in the North American basketball league WNBA begins without the German sisters Satou and Nyara Sabally. The 23-year-old Satou Sabally is not expected to join the team until mid-May, the Dallas Wings announced on Monday (local time). Until then, she is still active in Turkey for Fenerbahce. Her sister Nyara, who is one year younger, will miss the season completely because of a knee injury. “We knew she wouldn’t play this season because of her health,” Liberty manager Jonathan Kolb said at Sabally’s performance in New York on Friday. Plan with her for the future.



The season in the WNBA begins on May 6th. Satou Sabally is entering her third season with the Wings. Many women basketball players work for teams in Europe outside of the WNBA season and earn their money there. Nyara Sabally was the fifth overall pick by the New York Liberty. The two sisters grew up in Berlin.

Hockey: Avalanches can still lose

Nico Sturm has lost a game in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche after nine wins in a row. The Augsburg striker made an assist in the 3-2 draw against the Washington Capitals on Monday night (local time), but couldn’t avoid the defeat. However, Colorado is already safely qualified for the playoffs in the best ice hockey league in the world.

