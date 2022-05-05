US sports compact



Oilers win game two vs. Kings – Draisaitl scores



Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl meets Los Angeles Kings’ Phillip Danault.

Photo: AFP/Codie McLachlan





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Hockey: Oilers equalize the series – Draisaitl scores

Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl clinched a spectacular victory with the Edmonton Oilers and made an impressive comeback in the playoffs of the North American professional league NHL. The Canadians won their second round of 16 game against the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 and thus took revenge for the surprising opening defeat (3-4).



Draisaitl opened the scoring at the beginning of the second period with his goal to make it 1-0. After that, the spell was broken and the game was practically decided before the final section when the score was 3-0. In the best-of-seven series, the Oilers were 1-1, game three will take place on Saturday night.

With Nico Sturm, the second German NHL professional also has a good chance of progressing. After the Colorado Avalanche’s successful opening game (7:2), the second game against the Nashville Predators will take place on Friday night.

Draisaitl wants to build on the club’s successful era with the legendary Wayne Gretzky with the Oilers this season. “There is nobody who wants it more than us players,” Draisaitl said before the start of the play-offs: “We want to be the team that brings these times back.”







Edmonton had won the Stanley Cup four times with Gretzky in the 1980s. Despite various personal awards, Draisaitl has only made it into the second round of the play-offs once.

Basketball: Mavericks also lose second game against Phoenix

The Dallas Mavericks and Internationals Maxi Kleber trail the Phoenix Suns 2-0 by game in the second-round series of the NBA playoffs. On Wednesday (local time) the Texans lost away with 109:129 (60:58). The series is now moving to Dallas, where the Mavericks are under pressure. The first team to win four games in the North American professional basketball league advances to the next round of the playoffs.

A weak second half was decisive for Dallas’ defeat. With the Suns, Chris Paul turned up the heat: the point guard scored 20 of his 28 points after the break. With 40 points in the fourth quarter, the Suns pulled away decisively there. Luka Doncic was the Mavericks’ top scorer with 35 points, Germany international Kleber barely had nine points.



The Suns hit at least 50 percent of their shots from the field in eight consecutive playoff games. This is the second longest run in NBA history.

In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat also took a 2-0 lead after victories. The Florida team beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-113 (60-52). Thanks to a 10-0 run in the middle of the final quarter, Miami pulled away decisively. Bam Adebayo (23 points) and Jimmy Butler (22 points, 12 assists) led the heat. As in the first game, the Sixers had to do without their top scorer Joel Embiid.

