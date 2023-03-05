Tim Stützle is also in impressive form. The 21-year-old attacker scored twice in his Ottawa Senators’ 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. For the first time in his NHL career, Stützle scored in four games in a row. “It feels pretty good,” Stützle said, “especially (because) I didn’t do really well in my early years. I really play with confidence.” With 31 goals this season, Stützle is only the second German after Draisaitl to score more than 30 goals in an NHL season – and he surpassed Draisaitl in his third season in the world’s best ice hockey league this brand for the first time in its fifth.