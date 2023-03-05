US sports compact Oilers lose despite Draisaitl hat-trick – Stützle scores twice
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Hockey: Draisaitl scores three times for the Oilers – and still loses
Despite three goals from German national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers have suffered a defeat in the NHL. One day after a 6-3 home win, the Oilers lost 7-5 (1-2, 3-4, 1-1) to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night (local time). Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 and 3-2 lead and equalized again to make it 4-4. But in the end the Jets prevailed.
The 27-year-old from Cologne was involved in at least one goal in the twelfth game in a row, scoring three goals in one game for the first time this season. Draisaitl also set a historic Oilers record with his 26th goal of the season while overman. Overall, he now has 41 goals and 55 assists this season.
Tim Stützle is also in impressive form. The 21-year-old attacker scored twice in his Ottawa Senators’ 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. For the first time in his NHL career, Stützle scored in four games in a row. “It feels pretty good,” Stützle said, “especially (because) I didn’t do really well in my early years. I really play with confidence.” With 31 goals this season, Stützle is only the second German after Draisaitl to score more than 30 goals in an NHL season – and he surpassed Draisaitl in his third season in the world’s best ice hockey league this brand for the first time in its fifth.
While the Senators remain in the running for the playoff spots with seven wins from the last ten games, Moritz Seider’s Detroit Red Wings are sliding into a crisis. The 1:4 against the New York Islanders was the fifth loss in a row. Seider played the Red Wings’ only goal.
Nico Sturm scored in his San Jose Sharks’ 8-3 defeat of the Washington Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals, who now has 815 goals in his NHL career. Lukas Reichel, who has been back in the Chicago Blackhawks squad since Patrick Kane’s departure to the New York Rangers, recorded his third assist in the sixth game of the season in the 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. JJ Peterka didn’t play a part in his Buffalo Sabers’ 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Basketball: 76ers end Milwaukee’s winning streak
After 16 wins in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks lost again in the North American basketball league NBA. The Bucks lost 130-133 (59-53) to the Philadelphia 76ers in a top Eastern Conference game on Saturday night (local time). The winning streak was the longest of any NBA team this season – most recently, the Phoenix Suns had won more games in a row earlier in the preseason.
Against the 76ers it looked like another victory for the Bucks for star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee team led until the last minute of the game, but then James Harden and Joel Embiid converted two three-pointers in quick succession to give the 76ers a lead for the first time in the second half. The team from Philadelphia couldn’t take it anymore, including converting all six free throws in the tight final phase.
Harden scored a total of 38 points and, with ten assists and nine rebounds, just missed a so-called triple double with double-digit values in three statistics. Embiid contributed 31 points, ten assists and six rebounds. Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks. Milwaukee continues to lead the Eastern Conference, with Philadelphia third.
At the other end of the table, the Houston Rockets ended an 11-loss streak with a 122-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs as the two weakest teams in the Western Conference met.
Basketball pro Ja Morant, star player of the NBA team Memphis Grizzlies, will miss at least two games with his team. This was announced by the Grizzlies on Saturday evening (local time). It was triggered by a video streamed on Instagram of Morant shirtless in a nightclub holding what appeared to be a weapon. The NBA announced that an investigation had been launched against 23-year-old Morant.
“We saw the video and will investigate it,” said NBA spokesman Mike Bass. Morant has also issued a statement in which he took “full responsibility”. “I will now take some time off and seek help to find ways to better manage the stress to make myself feel better.”
According to several media reports, the all-star, who is considered one of the best young professionals in the NBA, has attracted negative attention several times in the past few months. Weapons also played a role in this. Morant has since deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The Grizzlies lost the top Western Conference game to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 97-113 on Friday evening (local time). The next two games are in Los Angeles with the Lakers and Clippers. Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.
#sports #Oilers #lose #Draisaitl #hattrick #Stützle #scores
Leave a Reply