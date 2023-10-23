Moritz Seider and Red Wings continue to be strong in the NHL
Moritz Seider extended the winning streak with the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL and also won the home game against the Calgary Flames. The German national ice hockey player was the professional with the fourth most ice time on his team in the 6-2 win on Sunday (local time). After the opening defeat at the start of the season, the Red Wings have now won five games in a row. Alex DeBrincat was the outstanding player with three goals and one assist. Lucas Raymond and Justin Holl each had three assists.
Draisaitl has to do without teammate and MVP McDavid
Germany’s ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl has to temporarily do without his congenial partner Connor McDavid. The MVP of the North American professional league NHL suffered an upper body injury in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 defeat at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and will be sidelined for one to two weeks, according to the club. McDavid recorded two goals and six assists in the first five games of the season, Draisaitl four goals and five assists. The Oilers have only won one game this season and have already lost four.
Taylor Swift celebrates Chiefs win with Partrick Mahomes’ wife
A friendship bracelet with the number 87 and a well-rehearsed celebration with Patrick Mahomes’ wife – pop superstar Taylor Swift continued to be a topic of conversation during her next visit to the Kansas City Chiefs football stadium. When the Chiefs lost 31:17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (local time), she celebrated Travis Kelce’s touchdown before halftime with a little choreography together with Brittany Mahomes.
It was Swift’s fourth visit to a Chiefs game in the past five weeks. It all started when Kelce was unsuccessful in giving her a friendship bracelet at a concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City – and then invited her to a Chiefs game. Since Swift accepted the offer and has not watched the Chiefs’ game against the Minnesota Vikings live in the stadium, US media have been speculating about a relationship between the two stars. Neither Kelce nor Swift have explicitly commented on this publicly. After the game, the two were photographed holding hands in the stadium catacombs.
Former Gladbacher Bradley ends his career with defeat
The 151-time US soccer international and former Gladbach Bundesliga professional Michael Bradley ended his career with a defeat. At the end of the regular season in the North American Major League Soccer (MLS), the 36-year-old and his Toronto FC lost 2-0 against Orlando City. Toronto missed the play-offs.
Bradley, Toronto’s record player with 307 games, announced shortly before the game that he was retiring from sports. “Over the last ten years I have shed blood, sweat and tears to make this club the best it can be,” said Bradley, who won the league title with the club in 2016/17.
From 2008 to 2011, Bradley played 81 Bundesliga games for Gladbach, scoring eleven goals. In Europe he also played for AS Roma, among others.
