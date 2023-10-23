It was Swift’s fourth visit to a Chiefs game in the past five weeks. It all started when Kelce was unsuccessful in giving her a friendship bracelet at a concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City – and then invited her to a Chiefs game. Since Swift accepted the offer and has not watched the Chiefs’ game against the Minnesota Vikings live in the stadium, US media have been speculating about a relationship between the two stars. Neither Kelce nor Swift have explicitly commented on this publicly. After the game, the two were photographed holding hands in the stadium catacombs.