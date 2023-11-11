Ice hockey: Peterka scores his sixth goal of the season in Buffalo’s win
The German national ice hockey player JJ Peterka played an important role in the Buffalo Sabres’ seventh win of the season. In the 3:2 (1:1, 1:0, 1:1) home win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday (local time), the World Cup silver medalist scored a goal and prepared another goal.
Peterka scored at the beginning of the final period to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead, with the 21-year-old attacker scoring his sixth goal of the season in the North American ice hockey league. Peterka gave Jeff Skinner a 2-1 lead in the second half. For the second time this season, the Munich native recorded two points scorer in one game.
Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks clearly had to admit defeat to the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights: The 0:5 (0:2, 0:0, 0:3) away defeat left the Sharks without a goal for the third time this season a game. With a record of 2:11 wins, the team from San Jose remains the weakest in the entire NHL.
Basketball: Doncic stands out in Mavericks spectacle
Without the injured Maxi Kleber, the Dallas Mavericks won in an offensive spectacle against the Los Angeles Clippers in the North American professional basketball league NBA and continued their strong start to the season, especially thanks to top star Luka Doncic. The Slovenian scored 44 points at 144:126 in his own stadium and was the decisive man in the seventh win in the ninth game of the season.
While Kleber had to miss the game due to an injury to his toe, Doncic had a great day, hitting an outstanding 17 of 21 shots from the field. For the Mavericks, who at times played like a frenzy during a 33:4 run in the first half, Kyrie Irving also scored 27 points. For the Clippers, it was the third defeat in the third game since the newly signed former MVP James Harden played.
With 7:2 victories, the Mavericks are the second best team in the Western Conference behind champion Denver Nuggets (8:1). The games on Friday were part of the new NBA In-Season Tournament. In the cup competition, which is integrated into the regular season and runs until December 9th, the Mavs celebrated their first victory in the second game.
The best team in the NBA East remains Harden’s former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, which is 7-1 after a 114-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. The pursuers Boston Celtics (6:2) also celebrated a confident victory in a 121:107 win against the Brooklyn Nets.
In a thrilling duel between two top West teams that had previously struggled with problems, the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first away win with 122:119 at the Phoenix Suns thanks to 32 points from LeBron James, which Kevin Durant couldn’t prevent with 38 points. Both teams have a negative record with 4:5 wins – which can be attributed to major injury concerns, especially in Phoenix.
Ice hockey: Honor for Jagr – Penguins retire the 68
The Pittsburgh Penguins honor Czech ice hockey legend Jaromir Jagr. On February 18th, the club from the North American professional league NHL will permanently retire the number of its former striker; the number 68 will no longer be issued. Jagr (51) won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pens (1991, 1992).
“Pittsburgh, I’m coming home,” Jagr said in a video released by the franchise in celebration of the “Celebrate 68” festival. The exceptional talent is a member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club because, in addition to the NHL title, he also won World Cup and Olympic gold.
Jagr played a total of 1,733 main round games in the NHL in 24 seasons. He is fourth in the all-time list of goalscorers with 766 goals. Only Wayne Gretzky (2857) has recorded more scorer points than Jagr (1921). He is even number one in winning goals (135).
So far, Pittsburgh has only “retired” the numbers of Michel Briere (21) and Mario Lemieux (66).
