While Kleber had to miss the game due to an injury to his toe, Doncic had a great day, hitting an outstanding 17 of 21 shots from the field. For the Mavericks, who at times played like a frenzy during a 33:4 run in the first half, Kyrie Irving also scored 27 points. For the Clippers, it was the third defeat in the third game since the newly signed former MVP James Harden played.