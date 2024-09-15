Messi shines in comeback: two goals in four minutes
World footballer Lionel Messi put in a strong performance in his long-awaited comeback for Inter Miami. The Argentine world champion scored two goals in four minutes in the 3-1 (2-1) victory over Philadelphia Union and provided the assist for Luis Suarez’s third. Messi had recently been out for two months due to an ankle injury.
After the guests had taken an early lead through Mikael Uhre (2nd), Messi equalised in the Major League Soccer (MLS) match in the 26th minute and then took the lead shortly afterwards (30th). The 37-year-old played through and set up Suarez for the final goal (90th+8th).
“I’m a little tired,” Messi said after the game. “The heat and humidity in Miami don’t help, but I really wanted to come back, I haven’t been on the pitch for a long time.” Messi has scored 14 goals after 13 appearances this season.
Messi was injured on July 14 in the final of the Copa America, Argentina defeated Colombia to win the title. The South American played his first MLS game since June 1 against Philadelphia.
With the victory at home in front of 19,000 fans, Miami extended its lead in the Eastern Conference to ten points, with FC Cincinnati being the closest pursuer. There are still six games left in the main round, and Inter has already qualified for the play-offs.
German Julian Gressel was in the starting lineup for Miami, while his compatriot Kai Wagner played the full game for Philadelphia.
Tagovailoa seeks help from neurologists
After his third concussion in three years, football star Tua Tagovailoa is apparently seeking help from neurologists in his fight to continue his NFL career. As ESPN reports, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will meet with specialists for consultations at the beginning of the new week.
The 26-year-old hit Damar Hamlin’s upper arm head-first and fell to the ground in the game against the Buffalo Bills (10:31) on Thursday (local time) at the end of the third quarter. His fingers cramped up and the Hawaiian had to be treated for a long time, but was able to leave the field on his own.
Experts and former players recommend that Tagovailoa quit football. “I hate to say this, but his concussions are getting worse and he’s a young man with his whole life ahead of him,” wrote former NFL pro and current TV presenter Shannon Sharpe on X. Last year, Tagovailoa had already considered retiring.
#sports #Messi #shines #comeback #quarterback #Tagovailoa #retire
Leave a Reply