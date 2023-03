The Mavericks were 12 points up at one point, but were unable to counter the Sixers, who had already qualified for the finals, in the closing minutes. National player Maxi Kleber recorded five points and two rebounds, the most successful throwers for the Texans were top stars Luka Doncic (24 points) and Kyrie Irving (23). The top scorer of the game was MVP candidate Joel Embiid with 25 points.