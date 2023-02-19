Grubauer parried 21 of the 23 shots on his goal, the 31-year-old only conceded the second goal two and a half minutes before the end. Jordan Eberle was responsible for Seattle’s 4-1 lead with two goals and an assist. Seattle maintains third place in the Pacific Division with 70 points, which qualifies for direct playoff participation. The Edmonton Oilers led by Leon Draisaitl are three points behind.