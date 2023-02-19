US sports compact Grubauer remains on course for the playoffs after winning with Seattle
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
NHL goaltender Grubauer stays on playoff course after winning with Seattle
German ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer has won the second game in a row with the Seattle Kraken and remains on the playoff course in the North American ice hockey league NHL. On Saturday (local time), Seattle won 4-2 (1-1, 2-0, 1-1) at home against the Detroit Red Wings with German defender Moritz Seider.
Grubauer parried 21 of the 23 shots on his goal, the 31-year-old only conceded the second goal two and a half minutes before the end. Jordan Eberle was responsible for Seattle’s 4-1 lead with two goals and an assist. Seattle maintains third place in the Pacific Division with 70 points, which qualifies for direct playoff participation. The Edmonton Oilers led by Leon Draisaitl are three points behind.
Also in the duel between the San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabers, there was a clash between two German ice hockey players. JJ Peterka with Buffalo kept the upper hand against Nico Sturm from the Sharks 4:2 (1:1, 1:1, 2:0). Both remained without goal participation.
Media: Basketball player Brittney Griner will play again in 2023
According to US media reports, the American basketball player Brittney Griner will appear again for the Phoenix Mercury in the women’s basketball league WNBA in the coming season after ten months in prison in Russia. As the US broadcaster ESPN reported on Saturday (local time), Griner and Phoenix are said to have agreed on a one-year contract.
In early February 2022, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport and later sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal drug possession and attempted smuggling. She was released in early December as part of a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor But.
NBA: Lillard wins All-Star Weekend three-way competition
Damian Lillard clinched the title in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s three-way competition. The Portland Trail Blazers basketball pro beat Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, both active for the Indiana Pacers, in the final round in Salt Lake City on Saturday (local time).
Lillard scored 26 points in the final round, one more than Hield. Lillard sunk his last four throws. In the three-pointer competition, participants must take five three-pointers each from five different positions and sink as many distance shots as possible in one minute.
Mac McClung of the Philadelpia 76ers won the dunk contest. In the final, the 24-year-old prevailed against Trey Murphy from the Indiana Pacers. McClung received full 50 points from the judges on three of his four dunks. On his final action, McClung spun the ball 540 degrees and placed it in the basket.
The third competition of the All-Star Saturday, the so-called Skills Challenge, was won by three Utah Jazz players: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton. At their home ground, the trio prevailed against a team led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and a team of three league newcomers. The Skills Challenge combines dribble, pass and throw actions.
The highlight will take place on Sunday (local time) on the third day of the show weekend, when the best basketball players in the NBA will compete in the All-Star game.
