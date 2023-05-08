NHL: Grubauer and Seattle take lead in quarterfinals
National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken took the lead again in the play-off quarterfinals of the North American professional league NHL. The team around the German goalie beat the Dallas Stars 7-2 in the third game of the best-of-seven series, with Grubauer parrying 24 of 26 shots on goal.
The preliminary decision was made in the second third when the Kraken scored five of their seven goals. Seattle is now leading 2-1 in the series, the fourth game will take place on Wednesday night.
The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, are about to advance to the next round after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. The Panthers now lead 3-0 in the Quarterfinals series and could reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1996 on Thursday night.
The New Jersey Devils returned in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes. After two defeats at the start, the Devils won 8:4 in their own hall, reducing the series to 1:2.
53 points from Jokic too few: Suns equalize in series against Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns equalized against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs. At 129:124 on Sunday, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each scored 36 points for the hosts and let the performance of Nuggets pro Jokic and his 53 points come to nothing. The series is tied 2-2 after four games, and a team needs four wins to reach the Western Conference finals. The next duel is in Denver on Wednesday night in Germany.
“We have to keep attacking, keep being aggressive. If that’s a result of free throws I hit, then I just do what I’m supposed to do,” Booker said when asked about his stellar shooting rate of nearly 78 percent. “I’m just trying to win. Forget that efficiency crap, I don’t care.” The Suns were once again without the ailing Chris Paul.
A scene just before the break caused excitement when Jokic took on Suns owner Mat Ishbia and conceded a technical foul. Suns pro Josh Okogie tried to save a ball from being knocked out and fell into a group of spectators. Jokic then wanted the basketball quickly, which was then held by Ishbia and not immediately released. Ishbia was hit by Jokic’s elbow in the melee. Another man who had bumped Jokic in the shoulder had to leave his seat.
Before the game in Phoenix, the Philadelphia 76ers had also equalized in the series against the Boston Celtics. The team led by Joel Embiid and James Harden lost a 16-point lead in the final quarter, but prevailed in overtime and won 116:115. Harden scored a strong 42 points and made the last basket for the hosts.
