The Phoenix Suns equalized against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs. At 129:124 on Sunday, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each scored 36 points for the hosts and let the performance of Nuggets pro Jokic and his 53 points come to nothing. The series is tied 2-2 after four games, and a team needs four wins to reach the Western Conference finals. The next duel is in Denver on Wednesday night in Germany.