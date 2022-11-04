US sports compact



Eagles claim eighth win in eight games





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Football: Philadelphia remains undefeated after victory in Houston

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ team beat the Houston Texans 29:17 (14:14) away on Thursday (local time). For the first time in club history, the Eagles have won their first eight games of the season.



“I know this is something special for the city of Philadelphia. But I’ve already started the season 8-0 and ended up losing the state final. So we have to look from day to day,” Hurts said of the Eagles’ successful season so far, looking at his personal college career.

The Eagles didn’t live up to their favorite position in the first half and suffered two touchdown passes. Hurts also once lost the ball when it was knocked down. After the break, things went better for the quarterback and the Eagles: Hurts threw two touchdown passes, the Texans only scored three points from a field goal.







Hurts was born in Houston and grew up near NRG Stadium. For the first time in his three-year NFL career, the 24-year-old quarterback played at the Texans’ home field.

Basketball: Orlando around Franz Wagner defeats the defending NBA champion

The Orlando Magic around the German national basketball player Franz Wagner surprisingly defeated the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors. On Thursday (local time) the Magic celebrated a 130:129 (53:65) home win over the top team in the North American professional basketball league and brought in their second win in their ninth game of the season.

Jalen Suggs became the decisive player for Orlando. The 21-year-old scored nine of his total of 26 points in the last 108 seconds. 38 seconds before the end of the game, Suggs hit a three for a 129:126 lead and then followed up with a successful free throw. After Orlando lost the ball, Klay Thompson had a chance to lead the Warriors to victory, but missed his throw with the final whistle. Franz Wagner had 19 points, the top scorer of the game was Warriors superstar Stephen Curry (39 points).

In the second game of the evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 122:110 (71:57). Nuggets star Nikola Jokic scored the 79th triple-double of his career with 15 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. The Serb, who had been voted the NBA’s most valuable player for the past two seasons, ousted Wilt Chamberlain from sixth place in the NBA rankings.



Ice hockey: Edmonton loses despite a Draisaitl goal – Stützle with a brace

Superstar Leon Draisaitl was unable to avert defeat by the Edmonton Oilers despite continuing his personal success story. The German international scored against the New Jersey Devils for a 3-1 lead, but after a slump in the last third, the Canadians lost 4-3. In the sixth game in a row, Draisaitl scored at least one point, and in eleven games of the season he only failed once.

With 22 points, the man from Cologne is still second in the league behind his teammate Connor McDavid (24), who was also successful again. For Edmonton it was the first defeat after five wins in a row.







Despite the end of his personal dry spell, youngster Tim Stützle was unable to prevent the Ottawa Senators from losing 4:5 to the Vegas Golden Knights. The 20-year-old scored his first brace of the season after having gone six straight games without a goal. Nico Sturm also suffered a defeat in the 3:4 of the San Jose Sharks against the Florida Panthers.



Only Moritz Seider celebrated a success from a German point of view. The defender had the most ice time of all field players with 23:22 minutes in the 3:1 of his Detroit Red Wings against the Washington Capitals, but remained without a scorer point.

Basketball: Nets suspend Irving after anti-Semitism scandal

Basketball superstar Kyrie Irving has been suspended from his club, the Brooklyn Nets, for at least five NBA games following the anti-Semitism scandal surrounding him. The club was “dismayed” by the attitude of their player, who repeatedly refused to clearly distance himself from anti-Semitism at a media event on Thursday (local time). Irving had announced that he would donate $500,000 (almost €510,000) to an organization that fights hatred in society. But an apology never crossed his lips.

