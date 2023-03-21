The Edmonton Oilers around national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl have just averted a setback in the fight for playoff tickets in the NHL. In the home game against the San Jose Sharks, the Canadian team was behind three times, but still won 5:4 after overtime on Monday evening (local time). Draisaitl provided the templates for 3:3 and 4:4. The win gave the Oilers a small buffer on pursuers Seattle Kraken and secured their playoff spot in the table.