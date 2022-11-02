US sports compact



Ice hockey: Draisaitl towers over with five scorer points in Oilers victory

The Edmonton Oilers are getting better and better in the NHL and thanks to a brilliant performance by Leon Draisaitl, they got their fifth win in a row. With each of the successes, the national ice hockey player had at least one goal participation. In the 7: 4 against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening (local time), he recorded four assists and one goal of his own. The 27-year-old from Cologne had not had five points before this season.



Teammate Connor McDavid has four points with two goals and two assists, both of whom are top of the scoring table with 26 points after ten games.

Tim Stützle previously conceded a 3:4 with the Ottawa Senators against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Augsburg’s Nico Sturm prepared a goal in the San José Sharks’ 5:6 after a penalty shoot-out against the Anaheim Ducks.

Basketball: Next defeat for Wagner and Orlando Magic

Basketball shooting star Franz Wagner has conceded the next defeat with the Orlando Magic in the North American professional league NBA. The bronze medalist at the European Championships lost with his team against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 108:116. Wagner contributed 20 points as well as seven assists and a rebound.







Top scorer of the game was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Oklahoma (34 points), Wendell Carter Jr. scored 30 points for Wagner’s team. Orlando is bottom in the East with just one win from eight games.

Basketball: Nets lose after coach layoff

After the separation from coach Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets also suffered a defeat. The team around interim coach Jacque Vaughn lost against the Chicago Bulls 99:108. Top scorer Kevin Durant (32 points) reported after the game that he first found out about the dismissal on television.



“I woke up from my nap and saw it on ESPN,” Durant said. “I was shocked. You’re always shocked when something like that happens, but that’s normal in the NBA.” You can’t think too much about it, “but it was a bit on my mind today.”

Recently there had always been unrest in the franchise. Superstar Durant had given an ultimatum, the media reported. Either he leaves the club or the sporting leadership around Coach Nash is said to have been the demand.

However, Durant said he “enjoyed working with Steve”. It’s been “a roller coaster ride in recent years,” but he “enjoyed” working with Nash.

Baseball: Phillies retake lead in World Series



The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astrons 7-0 in their first World Series home game in 13 years and regained the lead in the best-of-seven series. In the game, which was postponed by one day due to rain, the hosts dominated the favorites and lead 2-1 before the fourth game. Whoever gets four wins first secures the championship title. The Phillies also set a World Series record with five home runs.

