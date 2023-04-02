For Dallas, on the other hand, it is now only about qualifying for the play-in tournament. The Mavs (37-41) are currently in eleventh place in the Western Conference and have one win less than the Oklahoma City Thunder, which, however, also won the direct duel between the two teams. In seventh place are the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38), who won the night’s second NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers 122-114. The Clippers, for whom Kawhi Leonard has 40 points, are sixth by one win over the Pelicans.