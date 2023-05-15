Hockey: Draisaitl eliminated from NHL playoffs with Oilers
The Stanley Cup dream of ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl burst on the ninth attempt. Born in Cologne, his Edmonton Oilers lost the sixth game in the play-off quarterfinals of the professional NHL league against the Vegas Golden Knights 2:5. The series was decided by the fourth loss of the Oilers, Las Vegas meets the winner of the duel Dallas Stars against Seattle Kraken in the semifinals of the Western Conference.
Draisaitl (27), who did not add any more points to his 18 scorer points in the current play-offs in game six, could still become an issue for the German national team due to the play-off elimination, which took place on Monday evening at the World Cup in Tampere, Finland denies their third preliminary round game.
In any case, DEB sports director Christian Künast said on Sunday that in the event of Edmonton’s play-off being eliminated, he wanted to “ask how things are with him”. A Leon Draisaitl “would also be worthwhile for a game”.
The DEB sports director also did not rule out a World Cup participation by goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who is still fighting with Seattle for a place in the Stanley Cup semi-finals. The DEB has so far left two squad places open at the World Cup.
Basketball: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference Finals
The Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the NBA playoffs and are through to the Eastern Conference Finals. Led by another very strong Jayson Tatum, the NBA record champion scored 112:88 in front of his own fans in TD Garden on Sunday. At half time it was still 55:52. Tatum had 51 points and 13 rebounds, setting an NBA record – a better result in game seven of the playoffs had no professional before him.
“I was glad we got another chance. Our season could have been over after game six,” said Tatum, who missed 14 of his first 15 attempts in the previous game and lately played a part in the Celtics closing the gap in Philadelphia and forcing game seven. “We said to ourselves: things can only go up now.”
For Joel Embiid, who was voted the most valuable player in the main round for the first time, and James Harden, the season is over. Both disappointed on Sunday – Embiid only had 15 points, Harden was not even in double digits with 9 points. “We have an unfinished business,” Embiid said. “I think he and I still have a chance to win. But it will take more than just the two of us.”
On Thursday night, the Celtics will begin their duel with the Miami Heat in a repeat of the final series in the East from last season. For the 17-time champion, it is the fifth participation in the Conference Finals in the past seven years. The Celtics have never won the title during this time, the last championship is from the 2007/2008 season. Last season there was a Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The Los Angeles Lakers around national team captain Dennis Schröder also have 17 titles and, after qualifying for the Western Conference Finals, also still have the chance of becoming the sole NBA record champion. The Lakers meet the Denver Nuggets.
Basketball: NBA professional Morant suspended again after new video
NBA pro Ja Morant got himself into trouble again and was suspended again by the Memphis Grizzlies. For the second time in less than three months, the 23-year-old basketball player was seen on a stream with what appeared to be a gun. The first time the NBA banned him for eight games in March, he lost about $669,000 in salary. What happens now – the Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers – is unclear.
The NBA said it was gathering information. The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities. The re-video investigation is the NBA’s third known misconduct investigation into Morant, who is by far the highest-paid professional on the Grizzlies roster and is expected to earn $194 million over five years starting next season.
