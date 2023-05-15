NBA pro Ja Morant got himself into trouble again and was suspended again by the Memphis Grizzlies. For the second time in less than three months, the 23-year-old basketball player was seen on a stream with what appeared to be a gun. The first time the NBA banned him for eight games in March, he lost about $669,000 in salary. What happens now – the Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers – is unclear.