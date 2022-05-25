US sports compact



Draisaitl and Edmonton close to semi-finals



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Ice hockey: Draisaitls Oilers shortly before entering the semifinals

The Edmonton Oilers with the German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl are in the NHL playoffs on the verge of entering the finals of the Western Conference. The Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 (3-0, 0-2, 2-1) on Tuesday night (local time) and are now 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.



Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each scored twice for the Oilers and scored the deciding goals in the final period. Draisaitl set up two goals in the first period and has already contributed 21 goals in this year’s play-offs. Only his teammate Connor McDavid has more. Kane, on the other hand, leads the playoffs’ scorer list with 12 goals.

In the night from Thursday to Friday, the Oilers in Calgary can now make their first semifinals in the playoffs perfect since 2006.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers equalized their quarterfinal series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Rangers won 4-1 on Tuesday thanks in part to 30 saves by goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin. Andrew Copp scored one and set up two. Both teams have won their two home games.







Basketball: Dallas Mavericks prevent from in NBA playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks prevented the playoffs of the North American professional basketball league NBA. In the Western Conference finals series, the Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening (local time) 119-109 (62-47). The Texans thus reduced the best-of-seven series to 1:3.

Star player Luka Doncic, voted into the top team of the season by the NBA, missed a so-called triple double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists by just one assist. The Slovenian got plenty of support this time offensively. Dorian Finney-Smith (23 points), Reggie Bullock (18) and international Maxi Kleber (13) hit more than half of their throws, including from the three-pointer line. At Golden State, the starting five around Stephen Curry in particular did not have a good day.

By the end of the third quarter, the Mavericks were leading by 29 points. When Dallas blew out a little early in the final quarter, the Warriors closed the gap to within eight points with three minutes remaining. But in the final phase, Dallas was able to take the lead safely over time.



Golden State now has the next chance to make it into the NBA finals perfectly in the night from Thursday to Friday in its own hall. Never in the NBA’s 75-year history has a team gambled away a 3-0 lead in a playoff series.

