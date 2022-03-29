US sports compact



Draisaitl again at the top of the scorer list



Leon Draisaitl.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







basketball: Theis and Celtics slip from one to four after defeat

In the close race for the top playoff spots in the NBA, the Boston Celtics slipped from first to fourth in the Eastern Conference after just one loss. Despite a good performance by national basketball player Daniel Theis with 13 points and ten assists, the series of six wins on Monday evening (local time) against the Toronto Raptors broke. At 112:115 after extra time, the NBA record champion had to do without Robert Williams III as well as the injured Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum. Because of the center’s knee injury, Theis played from the start and did well. The Raptors are sixth in the table.



First in the Eastern Conference are the Miami Heat again. After the last four defeats, the team scored 123:100 in the home game against the Sacramento Kings. The Chicago Bulls are still fifth after beating the New York Knicks 104-109, but are now level with the Raptors.







Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs increased the pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs won 123-120 at the Houston Rockets, who were without Dennis Schröder because of a shoulder problem, and finished eleventh in the table, moving closer to the Lakers in tenth place. If LeBron James’ team slips to eleventh place, they will miss the playoffs. The star is a doubt for Tuesday night’s game with the Dallas Mavericks (local time) because of ankle pain.

Basketball: Nyara Sabally wants to play in the WNBA in the future

Nyara Sabally wants to play in the best basketball league in the world and has registered for the WNBA draft on April 11th. The younger sister of national player Satou Sabally, who was selected second at the talent exchange two years ago than any other athlete and no other athlete from Germany before her, announced the decision on Monday evening (local time) on Instagram.

The 22-year-old from Berlin justified her decision by wanting to pursue her “lifetime dream”. Sabally should have played one more year of college for the University of Oregon. With the Ducks, she was unexpectedly eliminated in the first round of the championships, but had surpassed the loss to Belmont with 31 points, twelve rebounds and seven blocks.



When drafting, teams in North American professional sports are allowed to select talents in turn. The worse a team was in the previous season, the earlier it is. Satou Sabally was selected by the Dallas Wings in 2020.

Football: NFL wants to promote more diversity in key positions



Also in response to the recurring allegations of racism in the NFL, the league set up a commission of experts. This was announced by the National Football League on Monday. The six consultants are to examine the existing processes and ensure that people of color have a fair chance of jobs as managers or head coaches in the best football league in the world. For example, the small proportion of African Americans in responsible positions bears no relation to the large proportion in the player rosters. About 70 percent of professional football players in the NFL are black.







NFL team owners also released a statement welcoming more diversity among owners. Going forward, it should be considered a plus if prospective team buyers are not white males. This declaration of intent will be put to the test in the coming weeks. The Denver Broncos are up for sale and are expected to change hands before the start of next season.

The NFL has repeatedly faced accusations of racism. Most recently, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued three teams because he felt discriminated against because of the color of his skin.

Ice hockey: Draisaitl again at the top of the top scorer list

Leon Draisaitl has scored in his fourth straight NHL game and is back at the top of the scoring charts. Germany’s best ice hockey professional now has 48 goals this season, just as many as Auston Matthews from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Draisaitl scored the goal in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday evening (local time). The man from Cologne also had an assist and thus reduced the gap to his teammates in the National Hockey League’s scorer rating. Connor McDavid has a total of 98 scorer points thanks to his opening goal, Draisaitl has 96.

