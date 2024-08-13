Discriminated against because she’s pregnant? Basketball player sues WNBA
Basketball player Dearica Hamby has sued the US professional league WNBA and her former team Las Vegas Aces because she feels she has been discriminated against because of her pregnancy. “We are aware of the lawsuit and are dealing with the complaint,” the WNBA said, according to US media reports.
In January 2023, Hamby, who just won bronze in 3×3 basketball at the Olympic Games, was transferred from the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks. According to her allegations, this happened because she became pregnant with her second child.
The Aces and coach Becky Hammon did not initially comment, but have already denied the allegation in the past. They sold Hamby to put themselves in a better position for future transfers, Hammon said in May 2023. After Hamby’s departure, the Aces signed Candace Parker, one of the best basketball players of the present.
After an investigation, the WNBA decided to suspend coach Hammon for two games without pay following Hamby’s complaint and to withdraw the Aces’ right to be selected in the first round of the 2025 draft. The WNBA players’ union criticized the punishment at the time as inadequate. Hamby agrees – and is now taking the matter to court.
NFL pro Bada again unlucky with injuries: season over
NFL pro David Bada will also miss the upcoming season. “Bada will be out for the year,” said coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions. He thus confirmed the dire fears after the friendly against the New York Giants last week. According to US media reports, the 29-year-old from Munich suffered a torn Achilles tendon.
Bada had just fought his way back from a torn triceps muscle and recently signed a contract with the Lions, which also includes star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Bada sustained the arm injury in August 2023 while training for the Washington Commanders.
“He worked his butt off and gave us everything he had, he’s going to be out for a long time. We hate to lose him, but we’re grateful for everything he gave,” Campbell said. The NFL season begins on September 5. The Lions narrowly missed out on making the Super Bowl last season.
