St. Brown and the Bears end historic negative streak
The German-American football professional Equanimeous St. Brown has ended a historic negative series in the US professional league NFL with the Chicago Bears. The team from the state of Illinois won surprisingly clearly at the start of the fifth match day on Thursday (local time) with 40:20 (27:3) against the Washington Commanders and thus celebrated their first victory after 14 defeats in a row across all seasons. The Bears have never gone winless for so long in their long history.
While wide receiver St. Brown only played a supporting role and didn’t catch a single pass, two teammates came up trumps. Quarterback Justin Fields, who was heavily criticized after poor performances at the start of the season, threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Three of them alone landed on pass receiver DJ Moore.
The 230 yards gained by Moore was the second-most by a Bears receiver in a single game. Tight end Cole Kmet scored the fourth touchdown. The Bears remain in last place in the NFC North division.
Bears icon Butkus dies at age 80
NFL icon Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80. His family announced this on Thursday. The former Chicago Bears middle linebacker, considered one of the toughest defensive players in the history of the US professional football league, died “peacefully” in his sleep at his home in Malibu.
“Dick was the ultimate Bear and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” said team boss George McCaskey: “He embodied what our great city is all about.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised him as “a passionate competitor who was the linebacker position as one of the greatest players in the NFL.”
During his career, which was spent entirely with the Bears, Butkus appeared in eight Pro Bowls and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice. A knee injury forced him to retire in 1973, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame almost six years later.
Chiefs dock in Frankfurt with “ChampionShip”.
Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is bringing a custom-made product to the NFL guest game in Frankfurt am Main. The football team around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will dock on the banks of the Main in the center of the city with a boat made for the club.
The “ChampionShip” will serve as the central point of contact for the franchise’s activities throughout the Chiefs’ stay in Germany around the game against the Miami Dolphins on November 5th. The red ship will be open to the public on November 3rd and 4th.
This season, two NFL games will be played in Germany for the first time. A week after the duel between Chefs and Dolphins, the six-time champion New England Patriots will also play in Frankfurt against the Indianapolis Colts (November 12th).
