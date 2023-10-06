The German-American football professional Equanimeous St. Brown has ended a historic negative series in the US professional league NFL with the Chicago Bears. The team from the state of Illinois won surprisingly clearly at the start of the fifth match day on Thursday (local time) with 40:20 (27:3) against the Washington Commanders and thus celebrated their first victory after 14 defeats in a row across all seasons. The Bears have never gone winless for so long in their long history.