Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers lost to a direct competitor for playoff participation in the North American professional league NHL. The top German striker lost with the Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (local time) 0:4 (0:0, 0:2, 0:2). This means that the Canadians in the West missed out on a significantly better starting position in the fight for the coveted ranks. With 61 points, the Oilers are only three points ahead of the Kings. For the Draisaitl team it was the second defeat from the last three games. Previously, the five-time Stanley Cup champion won 16 games in a row.