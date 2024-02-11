Strong debut from basketball world champion Schröder in Brooklyn
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder made a perfect debut for the Brooklyn Nets in the North American professional league NBA. The national team captain scored 15 points and 12 assists in his new team's 123:103 (60:48) defeat of the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday (local time) just a few days after his signing. “It was great,” enthused Schröder after his first appearance in a Nets jersey. “The victory was of course the most important thing. But the appreciation was also there.”
With three quick assists and two successful long-range throws, Schröder fitted in well after his substitution in the first quarter. Even though the 30-year-old was only signed on Thursday, the Braunschweig native, who previously worked for the Toronto Raptors, put his teammates in the spotlight and was also accurate. Only Cam Thomas (25 points) and Nic Claxton (20) had more points. With 21 successes so far, the Nets can still hope to participate in the playoffs.
Franz Wagner also once again showed his top class for the Orlando Magic. The world champion scored 36 points in the 114:108 (101:101, 52:50) win after overtime against the Chicago Bulls and can have high hopes of participating in the playoffs with the team from Florida. Brother Moritz Wagner scored seven points.
The Dallas Mavericks won their fourth win in a row with a brilliant 146:111 (71:62) against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In addition to superstar Luka Doncic (32 points), Maxi Kleber also impressed with 12 points and 12 rebounds. With 30 wins from 53 games, Dirk Nowitzki's former team is on course for the playoffs.
Without Isaiah Hartenstein, who was still ailing, the playoff contender New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers 111:125 (58:61). Center Daniel Theis was not used in the Los Angeles Clippers' 112:106 (49:58) win against the Detroit Pistons. The team from California is the second best team in the West with 35 wins.
Setback for NHL star Draisaitl and Edmonton in the playoff fight
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers lost to a direct competitor for playoff participation in the North American professional league NHL. The top German striker lost with the Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (local time) 0:4 (0:0, 0:2, 0:2). This means that the Canadians in the West missed out on a significantly better starting position in the fight for the coveted ranks. With 61 points, the Oilers are only three points ahead of the Kings. For the Draisaitl team it was the second defeat from the last three games. Previously, the five-time Stanley Cup champion won 16 games in a row.
Vice world champion Moritz Seider is still on course for the playoffs with the Detroit Red Wings. In the duel with the Vancouver Canucks, the team of the top German defender won 4:3 (1:0, 0:3, 2:0, 1:0) after extra time. Jake Walman scored the Red Wings' 27th win of the season after 23 seconds in extra time.
The Ottawa Senators and Tim Stützle extended their positive run with the 5:3 (1:1, 3:1, 1:1) against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite their third success in a row in the East, the Canadians are still in second-to-last place and only have a few chances of participating in the playoffs.
This also applies to JJ Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers after the 1:3 (0:1, 1:1, 0:1) against the St. Louis Blues. With 22 wins, the German striker's team is well behind the top places in the East.
Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 2:3 (1:2, 0:0, 1:1). Grubauer sat on the bench for the entire season and was last used on December 9th due to a lower body injury.
#sports #Basketball #world #champion #Schröder39s #strong #debut #Brooklyn
Leave a Reply