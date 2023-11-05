Basketballl: Wagner brothers lead Orlando to victory against Lakers
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to a statement victory in the North American professional league NBA. Orlando won 120:101 against the Los Angeles Lakers – and could rely on the Wagner brothers. Franz was the hosts’ most successful thrower with 26 points, while the older Moritz Wagner scored 13 points.
The team from Florida took revenge for the narrow 103:106 in Los Angeles at the end of October. As is often the case, the Lakers’ stars LeBron James (24 points) and Anthony Davis (26) stood out; Orlando compensated for the individual class of the two with a strong team performance.
Defending champion Denver Nuggets celebrated their fourth win in their fourth home game with a 123:101 win against the Chicago Bulls. Top star Nikola Jokic was once again a guarantee of victory with 28 points and 16 rebounds.
World champion Daniel Theis was once again only on the bench for the Indiana Pacers and did not play. His team suffered a bitter 124:125 against the Charlotte Hornets – despite the outstanding performance of Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 43 points.
The Boston Celtics are the only team still undefeated: the record champions won against the Brooklyn Nets 124:114 and are at the top of the Eastern Conference with five wins from five games. The trio of Jason Tatum (32 points), Jaylen Brown (23) and Kristaps Porzingis (22) led Boston to success.
NHL: False start for the San Jose Sharks more and more dramatic
The San Jose Sharks’ false start to the new season of the North American professional ice hockey league NHL is taking on historic dimensions. German Nico Sturm’s team lost 2:10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their own stadium and conceded ten goals for the second time in a row – the last time the Boston Bruins suffered two such debacles in a row was in 1965.
After the eleventh game of the season, San Jose is still waiting for a win, and that is also historically bad: only the New York Rangers in 1943 and the Arizona Coyotes (2017 and 2021) have had such a false start. With just one point that the Sharks picked up in their penalty shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the team is unsurprisingly bottom of the table in the Western Conference. Before the Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks had already scored ten times in San Jose.
Meanwhile, Moritz Seider won 5-4 with the Detroit Red Wings against the Boston Bruins. The German defender made it 2-2 through Jake Walman; it was Boston’s first defeat after regular playing time. John-Jason Peterka contributed a goal and an assist to his Buffalo Sabers’ 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer lost with Seattle Kraken 3:6 against the Calgary Flames, while defending champion Las Vegas outclassed former champions Colorado 7:0. Hopeful Connor Bedard, number one in the NHL draft, won 5-2 with his Chicago Blackhawks against the Florida Panthers and made it 4-0.
Leon Draisaitl and his Edmonton Oilers remain a points supplier. The team around the German ice hockey star also lost the home game against the Nashville Predators 2:5 on Saturday, it was the eighth defeat for the Canadians in their tenth game of the season. Draisaitl remained without a goal for the second time in a row, and for the fourth time in this young season he was not one of his team’s scorers.
With just five points, Edmonton is one of the weakest teams in the league. Only the San Jose Sharks with the German Nico Sturm (1) are worse, only the Calgary Flames (5) are on par. Nashville (10) was by no means a top opponent, the team from Tennessee has had a mixed season so far.
On Saturday the hosts took the lead at Rogers Place, Darnell Nurse (10th) used a power play to make it 1-0 for Edmonton. But that only lasted 25 seconds, Filip Forsberg (11th) equalized for Nashville. Ryan O’Reilly (21st/24th/49th) and Tommy Novak (36th) also scored for the Predators, who repeatedly switched gears. The Oilers only functioned in the power play, and the second goal by Zach Hyman (26th) also came in the majority.
