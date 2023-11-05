After the eleventh game of the season, San Jose is still waiting for a win, and that is also historically bad: only the New York Rangers in 1943 and the Arizona Coyotes (2017 and 2021) have had such a false start. With just one point that the Sharks picked up in their penalty shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the team is unsurprisingly bottom of the table in the Western Conference. Before the Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks had already scored ten times in San Jose.