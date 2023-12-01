Goalkeeper Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins also wrote a story about the game day. In the 4-2 win at Tampa Bay Lightning, the goalie not only stopped 39 shots – he also scored himself. In the final phase, Tampa had already taken the goalkeeper off the ice for another striker, Jarry picked up the puck and scored across the entire ice to the final score. He is only the 14th goalie in NHL history to score.