NHL: Draisaitl scores, Oilers with short series
Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl is visibly working his way out of the depths of the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. The German led his team to their fourth win in a row on Thursday evening, with Draisaitl making it 3-1 at the Winnipeg Jets (58th) a good two minutes before the final siren.
For the Oilers, who turned the Canadian duel around with three goals in the final third, Ryan McLeod (60th) then scored into the empty goal to make the final score. Edmonton now has nine wins and 13 defeats, and as sixth in the Pacific Division, the Oilers are back in midfield.
In a German duel, Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings also prevailed against the Chicago Blackhawks and Lukas Reichel. The Red Wings won 5:1 and continue to have a decent season with 12:10 wins. Defender Seider contributed an assist. On the other hand, Reichel scored his team’s only goal, the Blackhawks (7:14) are the second weakest team in the NHL.
Only the San Jose Sharks (5:18) are weaker, Nico Sturm’s team had no chance at top team Boston Bruins with a score of 0:3. John-Jason Peterka scored for the Buffalo Sabres, but the St. Louis Blues still scored 4:6. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer also lost with the Seattle Kraken to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3:4 after a penalty shootout.
Goalkeeper Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins also wrote a story about the game day. In the 4-2 win at Tampa Bay Lightning, the goalie not only stopped 39 shots – he also scored himself. In the final phase, Tampa had already taken the goalkeeper off the ice for another striker, Jarry picked up the puck and scored across the entire ice to the final score. He is only the 14th goalie in NHL history to score.
NBA: Miami Heat turn game around with 45 points in the final quarter
The Miami Heat finally won against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA with an outstanding final quarter. Thanks to 45 points in the last round, Jimmy Butler’s team turned the game around on Thursday evening (local time) and won 142:132. The Miami Heat had only scored more points in a fourth quarter once before.
“That’s definitely not the way we play basketball,” Butler said. “But a win is a win.” Butler scored 36 points, his team hit 15 of the last 17 shots and turned around a game in which they had not been leading until 104:103 with ten minutes left. The career high of 44 points for Pacers pro Tyrese Haliburton was worthless in the end.
Jalen Brunson was similarly successful in the New York Knicks’ 118:112 win against the Detroit Pistons. Brunson scored 42 points and caused the Pistons’ 16th defeat in a row. This has never happened in the history of the team. Isaiah Hartenstein hit his only shot in 17 minutes and also contributed three rebounds and three steals. World champion Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Golden State Warriors 114:120. Theis had ten points and two assists and rebounds each.
NBA: Spurs with Wembanyama weaker than they have been in a long time
Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA to make history – but these days he first has to deal with a historic series of defeats. The San Antonio Spurs with the exceptional French talent also lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday evening in an offensive exchange of blows with 135:137, it was the 13th defeat in a row for coach Gregg Popovich’s team.
With 3 wins and 15 defeats, the Spurs are the weakest team in the Western Conference; they last had this record almost exactly 27 years ago: In December 1996, after a weak start to the season, coach Bob Hill was fired, the decision was made by the general manager at the time Popovich – who then took over himself and became a coaching legend.
The Spurs started strongly against the Hawks, leading by 15 points, Wembanyama was a big factor at the start. The 19-year-old ultimately had a good 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the outstanding man on the court was Atlanta’s Trae Young with 45 points and 14 assists.
Wembanyama’s appearance was questionable before the game due to hip problems, but he may now be rested for the upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. “We’re trying to protect him,” said Popovich: “We have to see how his hip is doing.”
Meanwhile, things continue to go up and down for Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers. The German world champion lost with his new team to the Golden State Warriors 114:120, with eight wins and ten defeats the Clippers are eleventh in the Western Conference. Theis contributed ten points.
NFL: Points spectacle – Cowboys win at home against Seahawks
The Dallas Cowboys scored an extremely important home win against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL and maintained contact with the leaders Philadelphia Eagles. In an exciting game, the team around quarterback Dak Prescott won 41:35 on Thursday evening (local time) and thus recorded their ninth win of the season. Only the Eagles currently have more – both teams are in the NFC East and need first place for home advantage in the playoffs.
“We needed that. Close game, back and forth. We got touchdowns when we needed them,” said Cowboys quarterback Precott. “That was a big victory.”
Prescott delivered an almost flawless performance with three touchdown passes and 299 yards after throws and collected further arguments for the award as the most valuable player of the season. On the other side, Geno Smith also threw three touchdown passes and ran another touchdown himself, but also lost the ball.
Neither team had a lead of more than eight points in the entertaining encounter – but neither the 28:20 nor the 35:27 was enough for Seattle to avoid its sixth defeat of the season. As a result, the team lost touch with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. The 49ers have eight wins and three losses and will face the Eagles on Sunday.
#sports #nutshell #Points #spectacle #NFL #Draisaitls #Oilers #start #small #series